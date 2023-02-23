Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 14

Did the team manange to find Burgess and Ruzek?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14, the pair were trapped aboard the busy "L" subway train after a brutal shooting.

200th Episode - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14

As they used the little evidence they could find to learn the truth about what happened, Burgess had painful memories of being shot.

Elsewhere, Voight had a daring plan that could cause more problems.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14 Online

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14 Quotes

Adam: I think you need to take some time; you wanna sit in the squad, if you want to call the therapist.
Kim: We need to find the man who killed that kid.

Trauma has a way of trapping you without you even you knowing it's sitting there right on top of your body, weighing you down until something makes you notice, until a car backfires and you're shaking on the ground panicking because you feel liek you've just been shot again. Is that what happened?

Therapist

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14

Trapped Spoiler Collage - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
Trapped on the L - tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
200th Episode - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
Triggered Memories -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
Platt Mans the Desk - tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
Back Covered -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 14
