Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 12

at .

Did the team manage to crack the most harrowing case to date?

On CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12, a woman woke up from a four-year coma and remembered details from the night her sister died.

Conducting Interview - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12

Catherine, trying to take some away from the team, realized she had to go to work because the case had been cold for years.

How did she approach a case that resonated with her on a personal level?

Watch CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12 Online

Use the video above to watch CSI: Vegas online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Maxine: Catherine. You look rested.
Catherine: It must have been that morning I took off.

Folsom: How old are you? Eight? Eleven?
Hannah: Pineapple.
Folsom: That's wild. I'm pineapple years old too.

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12

CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12 Photos

Comparing Photos - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
Conducting Interview - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
Taking Snaps - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
Still in the Dark - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
Observing the Scene - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
New Evidence - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
  1. CSI: Vegas
  2. CSI: Vegas Season 2
  3. CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 12
  4. Watch CSI: Vegas Online: Season 2 Episode 12