Watch FBI: Most Wanted Online: Season 4 Episode 13

Who didn't trust the team?

On FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 13, they had to navigate the mistrust of authorities in a tight-knit Somali community in Minnesota.

The aim of the mission was to find out more about the kidnapping of a 14-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, Remy had to contend with his devotion to the work instead of nurturing personal connections.

Use the video above to watch FBI: Most Wanted online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.