Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 15

Did Cosgrove and Shaw find out the truth about a doctor's murder?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15, the pair tried to unravel a string of false crime reports to get some much-needed intel.

Shaw Vs a Patrol Officer - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Shaw was the target of retaliation when he filed a complaint against two patrol officers.

Which member of the SVU team stepped in to assist?

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15 Quotes

Cosgrove: Ugh. Smells like he took a bath in Merlot.
Cop: That bottle over there was probably the murder weapon.

Cop: We thought he was a murder suspect.
Shaw: Why? Why the hell did you think that?

