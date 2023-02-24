Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 15

Did Cosgrove and Shaw find out the truth about a doctor's murder?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 15, the pair tried to unravel a string of false crime reports to get some much-needed intel.

Meanwhile, Shaw was the target of retaliation when he filed a complaint against two patrol officers.

Which member of the SVU team stepped in to assist?

Use the video above to watch Law & Order online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.