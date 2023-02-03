Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Did Stabler manage to destroy the profit from the club?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13, he worked with Teddy on a plan to turn the club into an indispensable venue for Murphy's illegal dealings.

Confronting a Crime Boss - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 12

Meanwhile, Bell tried to convince Thurman to take her investigation more seriously.

However, there was a shocking final scene that changed the trajectory of the rest of the season.

Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13 Online

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Seamus: I had a thought last night about you.
Jet: Oh yeah?
Seamus: Yeah. You're not who you say you are. You're hiding something from me.

Jack! Stay. He's like a statue. Jack always does what I tell him. I expect the same of my crew.

Murphy

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13 Photos

Bell Tries to Get Thurman On Board - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
Is Jet Falling for Seamus? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
Can Stabler Trust This DA? - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
A Reluctant Partner - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
Determined to Trap Murphy - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
Quietly Dangerous - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 13
