Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 15

Did the team manage to save the daughter of Stabler's former Marine buddy?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15, the gang got caught up in a dispute between two rival biker gangs.

Bell Gets Evidence - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 14

However, Stabler learned that a deadly scheme could derail everything he was working to prevent.

Elsewhere, Bell had a plan to get some intel on the people she was pursuing.

Did a risk pay off?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15 Quotes

Kidnapping the daughter of a rival gang's president? Wow.

Whalen

Biker: Know this guy?
David: Yeah. We served together and now he's a cop.
Stabler: We need to talk.
David: You disappear for 25 years and now you want to talk?

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15 Photos

Ready to Shoot - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15
Back in Action - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15
Stabler's Buddy Needs Help - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15
Leading Negotiations - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 15
