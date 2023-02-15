Watch Night Court Online: Season 1 Episode 6

Did the court manage to proceed with protestors trying to derail their cases?

On Night Court Season 1 Episode 6, Gurgs's tween nephew arrived in court for a supposed "school project."

However, things took a gnarly turn when Abby and Dan realized they were up to no good.

As cases were left in jeopardy, there were some big changes to make sure such an incident never happened again.

