Watch The Flash Online: Season 9 Episode 2

Did Barry manage to get back to a good place with Caitlin?

On The Flash Season 9 Episode 2, he was adamant about working things out with his friend.

Meanwhile, Red Death loomed in Central City and commanded that failure was not an option.

Elsewhere, Allegra and Chester embarked on a new chapter.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.