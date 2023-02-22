Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 16

How did Chenford's first Valentine's Day play out?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16, the pair celebrated late but prepared for the next stage of their relationship.

Meanwhile, the team had to stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession.

Elsewhere, Officers Nolan, Thorson, Juarez, and Harper searched for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 Quotes

Bailey: Can you believe this?
Nolan: Customer Service is an oxymoron.

Noah: Noah Foster.
Tim: Tim Bradford.
Noah: I'm impressed you were able to scrounge up backup this fast.
Lucy: Well it helps that he was sleeping in my bed.
Noah: Oh, so he's that Bradford.
Tim: I'm curious as to what that means.

