Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 16

How did Chenford's first Valentine's Day play out?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16, the pair celebrated late but prepared for the next stage of their relationship.

Meanwhile, the team had to stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession.

Elsewhere, Officers Nolan, Thorson, Juarez, and Harper searched for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola.

Use the video above to watch The Rookie online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.