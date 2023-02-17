Watch Walker Online: Season 3 Episode 11

Did Cordell learn the truth about the deaths of his military buddies?

On Walker Season 3 Episode 11, Cassie was ready to help find out what went wrong.

However, some inconsistencies in the case threatened to divide them.

Meanwhile, Trey was presented with a new opportunity.

Elsewhere, Captain James learned some shocking news from Kelly that paved the way for a shocking announcement.

Use the video above to watch Walker online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.