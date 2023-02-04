What to Watch: A Million Little Things, YOU

Are you ready to say goodbye to A Million Little Things?

Well, you don't need to worry just yet, but the premiere will be the last you'll ever get, so it's never too early to prepare for the inevitable.

And for YOU fans, the word on the street is this is a season like no other. Find out what we recommend to watch this week below.

Saturday, February 4

8/7c Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation (Lifetime)

Jennifer Grey transforms herself in the role of Gwen Shamblin, the infamous pseudo-Christian leader who proclaimed herself a prophet and profited off messages that thinliness was close to godliness.

The Ripped from the Headlines story explores how Shamblin rose to fame with her faith-based diet plan that sparked controversy.

It also covers her shocking death in a plane crash that also killed her husband and son-in-law. Tune into this one for the absurdity of this religious leader’s life, or at the very least, her eye-catching signature hairdo.

Sunday, February 5

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

Yes! Kat discovers what’s going on with Alice, and she’s going to get a peek at her own past!

The time Alice spends in the past Kat offers her an unexpected perspective, and in the present, Kat makes surprising discoveries with lasting implications. Will a visit from Brady play into it?

Meanwhile, Del struggles to hold on to a connection to her relationship with Colton and gets some help from Elliot.

9/8c The Last of Us (HBO)

After the chilling events at Bill and Frank’s Joel and Ellie are back on the road, and we can expect a scene ripped from the videogame before they reach their next destination.

The series has done a great job of showcasing the world made famous by the video game and adding new parts in for good measure.

We meet plenty of beloved characters during this episode, so make sure you watch it live to avoid spoilers.

9/8c Mayfair Witches (AMC)

How do you top that cliffhanger? Mayfair Witches does a decent job of giving answers.

We pick up in the aftermath of Carlotta’s brutal outburst that forever changed her relationship with Rowan.

However, will Ciprien live to see another day, and what will Lasher have to say about all of the drama?

Monday, February 6

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that all isn’t how it seems in the afterlife, what are the women going to do? We’d bed on these three eventually toppling the Devil, but this story doesn’t seem anywhere near over yet!

Meanwhile, things get steamy when Rex comes to deliver a letter and finds a sad Sarah in the Kiriakis living room, and Nicole accepts EJ’s dinner date offer.

Could we actually be heading toward some genuine romance?

8/7c All American (The CW)

While Billy preps his team for the combine, Spencer hears some news that leaves him rattled.

Asher steps up to help Jaymee following her hospital visit but wishes he could do more, so Layla devises a clever plan that involves some unlikely couples ending up on unconventional dates, a plan that could also prove helpful to Olivia.

Meanwhile, Coop helps Preach prepare for his custody trial, and Jordan is torn about how to handle a confrontation between Layla and Clay.

8/7c Fantasy Island (FOX)

What does it take to bring three estranged siblings together? On Fantasy Island this week, it takes the death of their mother, a final wish, and some Island magic.

The twist on the template is that our second fantasy is the late mother’s, Joy Summers, a fantasy that was also Elena’s very first as the Island’s host. It’s a trippy trip back in time as we see the confident Ms. Roarke get her groove in place!

Joely Fisher guest stars as Joy, and Maria Gabriella Gonzalez recurs as the mysterious Isla, who is wreaking havoc with Ruby’s piece of mind!

9/8c Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX)

Brace yourselves, babies; we have double the missing people and double the intensity!

A missing couple who may have gotten themselves into some hot water prompted the MPU. Specifically, Jason and Mike teamed up to traipse through the Alleghany Mountains to find them.

In other exciting news, (Not) Keith finally finds himself in a therapy support group for trauma survivors and makes a special connection with someone.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

This might be one of the sillier installments, with Glassman moving in with Shaun and Lea while dealing with a termite infestation at home.

Still, the medical story might make up for the sitcom-like Glassman situation!

When a thirteen-year-old girl turns up at the hospital with a tumor that suggests she was once pregnant, Jordan thinks this is a case for Child Protective Services, but Shaun disagrees.

We can’t wait to find out who’s right!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Ben takes on the haters when he leaps into a basketball coach in 2012 whose daughter, Gia, is trans.

With the statistics of self-harm and suicide among the trans population of that era, will he affect the change needed to save Gia’s life? Maybe make the world better for others in her situation?

Meanwhile, whose name is Janis going to spill to Addison? Things are ramping up as we roll into the back half of the season!

Tuesday, February 7

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

Despite sharing a title with Season 3 Episode 15 of the original series, this week’s hijinks will involve Abby’s hunt for an apartment in Manhattan, not a party gone wrong in Dan’s (which would’ve been AWESOME.)

Since Abby’s turning to Gurgs to help her find a place, we can expect things will go wrong at full speed and with fully good intentions.

Meanwhile, Dan gives Olivia a hand with an important case. Can’t wait to see how she plays padawan to his Jedi(?) master! This will be fun.

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

Fortunately, your entire Tuesday won’t be lost to the State of the Union. We’ve got an all-new episode of 126 shenanigans, and it’s bound to have us on the edge of our seats.

From the sounds of it, there’ll be a couple of people on the edge of a cliff, too, based on an emergency call Grace receives that sends the 126 to investigate and rescue a woman who mysteriously ends up over a cliff, according to her boyfriend.

Carlos reels from Iris disappearing from his life again under mysterious circumstances, while Owen has a discussion with O’Brien about his work with the Honor Dogs.

9/8c All That Breathes (HBO)

The Oscar-nominated film is an exploration of humankind’s connection to wildlife.

Saud and Nadeem are brothers in India who have made it their life’s work to rehabilitate black kites, a bird essential to the ecosystem that is struggling to survive in a polluted world.

As the birds drop out of the sky due to terrible air quality, the brothers breathe new life into their winged friends as the world around them grows more fragile every day.

9/8c The Winchesters (The CW)

Carlos’ personal problem prompts a new idea for Lata to find the Akrida Queen, and it brings the both of them an unexpected ally.

Meanwhile, following the events of the previous episode, and a near-death for John, Millie implements a new security system for the Clubhouse, which proves useful when Mary and John find an unexpected guest inside.

With unexpected surprises in store, who knows what will go down?

Wednesday, February 8

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

On Valentine's Day, the Abbott teachers discuss their relationships and plans for the holiday.

Janine finds out one of her students has a crush on her, and when turning to a colleague for advice, she inadvertently learns a secret about another teacher.

Elsewhere, Ava sits in on Jacob's Black History class after receiving a complaint.

9/8c Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

It’s been a long hiatus, but Vanderpump Rules is back!

We’ve watched the premiere, and it’s the revamp we need after the COVID-produced prior season that languished with little plots.

On Season 10, many relationships have imploded, and it feels like the show is harkening back to the good old days.

The premiere leaves us with the sense that some juicy drama is on the horizon, and it’s about time.

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

As the situation worsens on Ark One, the Lieutenants start to feel the pressure of their new commanding roles on the ship.

The rumor mill starts running all around the ship, which raised tensions throughout the entire crew.

As Ava and other crew try and fix the water reclamation system, the remaining water supply continues to worry everyone. Dr. Kabir deals with the lack of medical staff.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Grab your tissues, you’re going to need them!

The season premiere of AMLT’s final season begins, and we catch up with this lovely gang, who have meant so much to us over the years.

The gang gathers for a funeral, while major curveballs and life changes have them leaning on each other more than ever before.

Thursday, February 9

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The CSI team investigates the death of an archaeologist found near the breakthrough discovery of an ancient civilization. Also, Max locates another cryptic note written in familiar silver ink after a mentally distressed woman kills her attacker. Is this the next move by the “Electroshock Killer”?

Friday, February 10

YOU (Netflix)

It’s a new city in a new country with a new profession, but the same Joe Goldberg. Or, shall we say, Jonathan Moore. It’s the first half of YOU’s fourth season, with five devourable episodes to binge, and it’s a totally different tone and feel for the series. With many new additions and some twists, it’s YOU, unlike what you’ve seen before.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

The past is haunting Hicks in a terrifying way. The team has to stop a violent rampage with ties to a painful chapter from the Commander’s past. It does not sound good.

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Joe Hill is back again, and it’s not altogether good news! This time around, Frank has to discipline his grandson for breaking protocol. The other Reagans understand that Frank separates the job from his personal relationships with them, but will Joe?

He often feels like he doesn’t fit in and that Frank doesn’t like him, thanks to not having grown up with him, and this won’t help. Meanwhile, Eddie and Erin butt heads when Eddie intervenes in both a case and Erin’s life -- what is that about? And will Baez and Danny stop a serial killer before the next victim dies?

