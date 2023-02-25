What to Watch: The Blacklist, True Lies, Daisy Jones & The Six

The Blacklist finally returns, and it’s one last hurrah for Red. Will all remaining secrets be uncovered?

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres on Prime Video this week, and the music alone should beckon you to watch. If you were a fan of Nashville, this will satisfy your craving for more music magic.

Check below to see what else we recommend you watch this week.

Sunday, February 26

9/8c The Way Home (Hallmark)

The Landry family suffered terrible heartbreak when Jacob went missing. When Kat discovered time travel, it was only a matter of time before she might consider using it to help solve the family’s deepest mystery.

It looks like that time has come.

Kat’s deep dive through the town’s archives will draw ire from Del, but maybe with a little clarity on the situation, they can find peace with what happened to Jacob, if nothing else.

9/8c East New York (CBS)

It’s Regina’s turn to have a personal connection to a case. When a hair salon burns down, she relies on a firefighter and medical examiner that she knows from her past -- are these people trustworthy? And if the fire turns out to be arson, will it be racially motivated?

Meanwhile, the war between her and Suarez come out into the open when Regina crafts a new policy without consulting him, and it’s one the Deputy Mayor has questions about.

And finally, Bentley’s struggle to deal with the trauma of being shot intensifies when he begins having nightmares.

9/8c Magnum: PI (NBC)

Magnum harbors suspicions about Capt. Greene's death.

Higgins and Rick find themselves in peril while trying to help Rick's friend.

Katsumoto takes a job providing security for a chart-topping K-Pop star.

9/8c The Last of Us (HBO)

The HBO hit adapts the “Left Behind” DLC from the first videogame, and we witness Ellie’s plight to save Joel.

We also take a trip to the past as she comes to terms with living in a Quarantine Zone and her relationship with Riley.

It’s a different pace for the series, but it’s a great episode.

10/9c The Company You Keep (ABC)

Daphne is coming for her money, which means the Nicolettis have to get back in the game!

And that game involves a priceless necklace which may help them get some of the money they owe Daphen back.

Elsewhere, the relationship between Charlie and Emma continues to heat up, though they both are unaware how close their professional paths are to passing one another.

10/9c The Blacklist (NBC)

Are you ready for one final ride?

The Blacklist returns for the final season, which sees Raymond start playing defense after all the Blacklisters he has put behind bars band together to hunt and kill him.

Check out the season trailer.

10/9c NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

When a mystery woman attacks the founder of an AI company, the NCIS team must identify the woman before the next major global conflict ensues.

Also, Kilbride’s ex-wife, Elizabeth, comes to visit.

She asks him to think about reconnecting with their son.

Monday, February 27

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Now that the women have escaped the afterlife, will they wake up in a new kind of hell? Megan Hathaway has them -- that can’t be good!

Their husbands are searching for the person who stole the orchid, and they’ve figured out that it’s Megan. Will they be able to come to their wives’ rescue before it’s too late?

8/7c Alert: Missing Persons Unit (FOX)

Time flies when you’re having fun because we’ve reached the two-hour season finale of this new series. Doesn’t it feel like we just started getting into all the storylines?

Keith finally opens up about who took him, and they may come face to face with Keith’s abductor.

In a shocking twist, the person who hunts down the missing victims becomes one herself when Nikki gets taken. It’s an explosive two-hour finale you won’t want to miss!

10/9c Quantum Leap (NBC)

Soup’s on! Or, more accurately, the curry’s up as Ben leaps into the daughter of an Indian family with a restaurant history has recorded as a charred ruin.

As he hurries to prevent the restaurant (and the family) from falling to disaster, Magic has some tough questions for Ian to answer back at HQ after Dottie reveals Ian leaped into them last year.

Will we get any answers? Will Ben’s leap set right the future even as he fights to save the past? Tune in and find out!

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Get your tissues ready for what’s sure to be a heartwrenching episode!

Shaun and Park see a three-year-old patient who can’t move his hand after falling and hitting his head.

The toddler is having a stroke, but what’s causing his brain to hemmorage at such a young age? And can Park find the root cause before the boy is permanently disabled or, worse, dies altogether?

It’s not all tragic, though; Glassman provides a humorous counter-plot in which he annoys Lea by trying to babyproof the home.

Tuesday, February 28

8/7c FBI (CBS)

An off-duty diplomatic security agent is fatally shot in New York City trying to apprehend someone. The team investigates if there’s a connection to his time working in Croatia. That almost screams for a crossover with FBI: International.

8/7c 9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX)

The bomb threat is called in, and the 126 is on the scene. They’ve wasted no time diving into the domestic terrorist attack attempt by the rogue arsonist, and Owen shares with the rest of the team how he’s been doing undercover with the FBI and what they’re up against. It’s quite literally an explosive hour on an all-new 9-1-1: Lone Star!

8/7c The Rookie (ABC)

It’s another crossover event with The Rookie: Feds, and the first hour delves heavily into the L.A.P.D’s efforts to stop Elijah before he makes another massive buy.

After taunting Angela and Wesley and teaming up with Abril, it’s twice the danger with both cartels and double the action in the efforts to take them all down.

Prepare to be on the edge of your seats!

8/7c Night Court (NBC)

Ever wonder who managed to snare the heart of Harry Stone? Well, wonder no longer as Faith Ford guest stars as Abby’s mom. But as open and forthright as Judge Stones have been historically, the Widow Stone has secrets to hide.

What could they be? Will she come clean? What else will be revealed in the aftermath? Grab a seat in the gallery and find out!

9/8c La Brea (NBC)

Be prepared for even more surprises in the La Brea Season 2 two-hour finale. Gavin and his family race to find another portal home before Eve dies. Are those dinosaurs we see? Don’t miss the finale or our exclusive interview with showrunner David Appelbaum as he answers our finale questions.

9/8c Accused (FOX)

After a group of Navajo friends are arrested for protesting the local Uranium mine, they come up with a plan to try and shut it down for good.

We’ve seen this episode, and it isn’t an easy watch.

As always, we’ll be here with a full review of the episode after it airs!

10/9c Will Trent (ABC)

The GBI’s case hits too close to home for Will since he suspects the victim may have been in the system.

Things aren’t always want they seem with both that case and Angie and Ormewood’s as they investigate the murder of a magician.

This show is finally hitting its stride. Watch it and find out why.

Wednesday, March 1

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The long wait is finally over.

Din and his traveling companion, Drogu, are back for more out of this world adventures.

Remember, if you haven’t watched The Book of Boba Fett, check out the final three episodes or you might be a bit confused when The Mandalorian Season 3 begins.

Check out the trailer below.

8/7c Chicago Med (NBC)

Despite Charles’ optimism, the custodial staff goes on strike, throwing the hospital into chaos. Resources are spread thin, so how is the ED going to handle its usual caseload?

This is especially bad timing for the psychiatric staff. Remember David, the schizophrenic teenager whose parents refused treatment? He’s back, and his symptoms are really bad!

Meanwhile, will Marcel be able to help a girl injured on her family’s farm?

And can Sharon convince Dayton to help her give the strikers what they want before she has to shut down the ED?

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Jacob secures a visit from a mural arts program for his students but doesn’t agree with their chosen design and attempts to influence their decision. Barbara and Melissa learn parents are petitioning to turn Abbott into a Legendary charter school.

10/9c The Ark (SYFY)

The ships Crises continue! As a radiation leak sparks crisis, there’s a break in the murder investigation. Someone will have to sacrifice themselves for any hope of survival. Will the crew of Ark One be able to survive this next crises?

Garnet worries about the repercussions of her revealing her secret, while Brice grapples with his own secret that could change his life.

10/9c A Million Little Things (ABC)

Maggie and Gary are still on a warpath with Dr. Jessica over her “stealing” Maggie’s job while also balancing their first birthing class that takes some unexpected turns.

Sophie and Gina go searching for Joseph and come up short when the community is wary of them, while Ginal also assists Rome with finding a home healthcare worker for Walter.

Theo learns a tough lesson from an unexpected place.

10/9c True Lies (CBS)

It’s been close to thirty years since the original True Lies movie by James Cameron, and this feels like a timely remake.

Following the plot of the movie loosely, the remake follows Harry and Helen, a couple, who band together to reignite their dying marriage by working toegther as spies.

How do they hide this from their children and keep them safe?

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

The Beck family is back in a chilling yet exciting hour that sounds like it may be one of the strongest hours of the season.

They can’t determined if she’s an innocent mom or a criminal mastermind, but when Ruzek goes undercover at her father’s business, he uncovers some dark information that may break their case wide open as the bodies continue to pile up.

This one sounds exciting!

Thursday, March 2

Star Trek:Picard (Paramount+)

Witness an intense game of cat-and-mouse – or Shrike and Titan? – as Shaw’s ship attempts to evade Vadic by hiding in the Ryton Nebula.

Meanwhile, Picard comes to grips with his new reality as a father. It’s unlikely he’ll be able to make up the time he’s missed, but it’s going to be interesting to see if Jack’s even interested.

Beam onboard and see how things pan out!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

Blessedly, Diane is returning for the hour, and she’s making it her mission to spend some one-on-one time with Maya, and Maya definitely needs it.

Facing an assessment to determine if she’s in the right headspace to return to work, Maya must actually confront her issues once and for all.

Vic faces another traumatic scare when Travis and Theo’s lives are in danger while on a call.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

That soft reboot has hit another mark with the interns taking over the iconic Grey home as their own, rooming together, competing, and becoming each others’ people.

Teddy and Amelia compete to be Meredith’s replacement with the chief positon open.

Link desperately tries to keep a patient near and dear to him alive like he promised the family.

9/8c So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd is back, and so is Veronica!

When she comes requesting a favor, Todd is immediately put on edge. Could she be out for revenge?

Meanwhile, Margaret gets in her feelings when she’s taken off a major case!

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

A silver ink note threatening Maxine Roby’s life is found at the crime lab. This sends the entire CSI team to crack who is behind the notes and how they connect to other murder cases. Might this be the beginning of the end for the Silver Ink Killer case?

Friday, March 3

Carnival Row (Prime Video)

The murderer strikes again while the case stalls. Jonah discovers the Sophie’s true intentions, and she faces hard choices.

Philo races to try and rescue Vignette, and an unlikely ally helps him along the way. Tourmaline learns the source of her visions.

The killer reveals themselves, leaving the Row and the Burge stunned and put on new paths. Imogen and Agreus deal with an unwanted guest.

Daisy Jones & The Six (Prime Video)

Fans of '70s music, the likes of which came from the great bands that called Laurel Canyon home, will love Daisy Jones & The Six.

Starring Riley Keough and Sam Claflin as lead singers for the band, that, at one point, was the biggest thing in the world. Their music thrived, but their relationships tore the band to shreds.

With Daisy Jones & The Six comes 24 original songs, all of which were written by incredible artists like Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne and recorded by the cast, and some of them will be on an album, Aurora, dropping in conjunction with the series!

9/8c Fire Country (CBS)

After a short (or long) hiatus, Fire Country is back!

In this week’s episode, Sharon finally gets her much awaited kidney transplant. A massive tree falls during a reforestation assignment putting Eve’s life at risk.

9/8c Party Down (Starz)

Ron Donald is back in business after an unexpected hiatus, but true to Party Down fashion, things don’t go as planned.

When Evie hires the caterers to work a surprise party for Jack’s birthday, they get more than they bargained for, and learn a few things they didn’t want to know.

Sackson finds a dream filming location while Kyle and Henry once again relying on the side hustle. It’s another hilarious, awkward, entertaining episode of the resurrected Party Down!

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods is back, and so is a familiar face! Nope, not Joe Hill this time. Eddie’s former partner, Rachel Witten, is back, but it’s not a happy reunion. She’s a social worker now, and she’s filing a complaint against an officer for excessive force.

Frank will see this as a betrayal, but which side will Eddie take? Meanwhile, Danny and Baez’s latest investigation centers around a troubled foster kid, and Erin again faces a tough decision related to her campaign.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.