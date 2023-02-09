Wolf Pack Exclusive Clip: Something's Coming

The teenagers appear to be working together on Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 3, and it's about time.

TV Fanatic scored an exclusive first look at Thursday's new episode of the supernatural drama.

After the end of Wolf Pack Season 1 Episode 2, the teenagers were rounded up by Kristin (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and her team because she was determined to get answers.

In the new clip, Luna (Chloe Rose Robertson), Harlan (Tyler Lawrence Grey), Everett (Armani Jackson), and Blake (Bella Shepard) are in a house, clearly trying to come to terms with the latest events in town.

However, things take a turn when the four realize something's amiss and that something -- or someone -- could be coming for them.

It's an intense scene showcasing the core four working together.

Just when it seems like they have a read on the situation, the door knocks.

Harlan seemingly wants to open the door, while Everett is adamant about keeping the door firmly shut.

Is the mysterious being knocking on the door as opposed to just bashing its way through it?

Time will tell, but thankfully, the episode is now available to stream on Paramount+.

When we chatted with the cast about the conclusion of last week's episode, Sarah Michelle Gellar was adamant about viewers paying close attention to the events of the third episode because a lot is going on beneath the surface for all of the characters.

The series is a bit unnerving because you genuinely don't know what's coming next, and the horror elements mixed with the storylines about the teenagers just trying to exist are handled very well.

Check out the exclusive clip below and return to TV Fanatic this afternoon for a full review of the episode.

Trust us, it's the best episode to date.

Hit the comments with your thoughts on the clip.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.