Your Honor Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Part Seventeen

Deeds of our past will always catch up with us, and if you are a cop who murdered people to protect yourself, well, they will run you over.

Michael's discovery about the night Robin died rattled two dirty cops who had been party to her murder, and they rush to try and undo the damage before they are caught on Your Honor Season 2 Episode 7

Eugene tried to survive through the night after Rudy shot him. His survival from the gunshot upset many corners of the interconnected New Orleans, including politicians, the cops, and the gangsters.

"Part Seventeen" wove together multiple storylines into one epic tale that was thrilling from the beginning to the end. Every scene felt important and urgent, making for an enjoyable experience. It was almost unbelievable that this was a show we thought had peaked a few episodes ago.

As I mentioned while reviewing Your Honor Season 2 Episode 6, you can never go wrong with writing about dirty cops. Well, unless you try to justify their actions.

We finally met the infamous Walter, and we knew something was about to go down when those red and blue lights came on. At first, he appeared harmless and was just a regular cop doing his job.

This was, however, part of his act to try and get Michael into the shop. Many cops will write you for a misdemeanor, and if you have violated parole as Michael had, they call your parole officer to take you in themselves.

The moment Michael realized that there was trouble was when he noticed the name on the name tag. It would have been a hell of a coincidence that the cop you are investigating for murder just so happens to be the one to stop you in the middle of the city.

Being in prison as a former judge is no picnic, but it's nothing like being a former cop. The things you did to people like KJ, well, let's just say it's gonna be... It's not gonna be good to be you. Michael Permalink: Being in prison as a former judge is no picnic, but it's nothing like being a former cop. The...

Breaking the law when you are a cop is a slippery slope. You start with covering up one crime; before you know it, you have committed twenty more to cover up the original crime. No cop joins the police, thinking, "now's my chance to enrich myself with bribes." At least not in the 21st century.

Michael wanted to be absolutely sure that he had the right guy, so he questioned Walter in the police car.

While all that was happening, Rudy was climbing walls to find and kill Eugene. Eugene being alive was undeniable proof that he had lied to the public, and that could be the end of his career.

Rudy initially believed in what he was doing as a cop. But between fraternizing with politicians, dirty cops, and gangsters who used him to do their dirty work, he didn't realize he was the lowest in the food chain. He was the most dispensable person.

Big Mo was quick to betray him without a second thought.

And oh, Charlie, how we'd missed you, Charlie.

Charlie is such a politician that he was ready to jump ship at the first sign of trouble.

Rudy: Hey, what should we do? Charlie! We are so fucked!

Charlie: Who's "we"?

Rudy: What?

Charlie: You're the one who found the dead body. You're the one who took credit for cracking a case you didn't solve. Sound like you in your car.

Rudy: Yeah.

Charlie: I suggest you keep on driving. Permalink: I suggest you keep on driving.

Left with the Eugene problem on his shoulders, Rudy decided to kill Eugene himself. His dramatic night culminated in an epic failure when Eugene's quick thinking saved his life.

It comes to a point when you must truly dissociate yourself from everything you want to leave behind. Fia realized that she would always be indebted to them as long as she was around her family, living in their hotel, eating their food, and sleeping in their luxurious beds.

Her parents had done a stellar job separating their children from the outside world, and Adam was Fia's connection to real life.

With him gone, she was at a loss for what to do but found comfort, solace, and advice from the unlikeliest of places. -- the church.

Father Jay is everything modern preachers and priests wish they could be. He chose his words carefully such that it didn't sound like he was judging Fia. He made her feel like she was valued and that she had a way out.

Fia: I'm cancelling the baptism.

Father Jay: Okay. Thank you for coming down here to relay that information. Can I make an observation?

Fia: Yeah.

Father Jay: Most people... don't come to church in the middle of the night to talk about something that could be handled over the phone.

Permalink: Most people... don't come to church in the middle of the night to talk about something that...

He sat down and listened to her. And hey, he didn't ask for a tithe for services rendered.

It was interesting to learn that he knew who the Baxters were and didn't close his doors to them.

In the Baxter family, the remaining members underwent their transformation. The beast inside Jimmy finally came out, and he attacked problems directly but not carelessly.

Do you know how powerful approval from a parent can be?

Carlo had been craving his father's attention and approval for the longest time. Everything he's done, including killing Kofi, was so his father thought he was worthy.

Jimmy: Carlo. You've been trying to prove yourself for a while now. You're strong, decisive. That can be very valuable. We need someone right now with fortitude. Someone we can trust with our lives. Can you be that for us now?

Carlo [chuckles]: Yes. Yes, I can. Permalink: Yes. Yes, I can.

Nothing is as dangerous as someone working to impress another person and, worst of all, a son looking for his father's approval. Now that he's gotten it, there is no telling what he will do to keep it.

A dead child is a huge problem for anyone, and if the police don't get you, the child's family won't let you rest.

Chris' brother's death was the catalyst for the breakdown of Big Mo's relationships.

The sheer lack of empathy she exuded going to that child's wake and parading her money was baffling. She has gotten to living life deluded that money can solve all problems.

Like his mother, her presence offended Chris, and Little Mo showing up was the thing he needed.

In the midst of all this, something else was slowly developing. Eugene's return fanned the embers of the animosity between Desire and the Baxters, and a flame broke out. The mutual truce between the two gangs ended after that call between Big Mo and Jimmy.

Eugene's return disturbed the fickle balance that existed between the two gangs.

Nancy learned of some secrets Michael and Charlie had been holding while Michael learned of Charlie's secret.

While Charlie might have tried to explain how his and Robin's call led to her death, Michael's instincts told him something was amiss.

Will this be the thing that breaks the bond between them and end their friendship?

What are Nancy's next steps now that she has the missing pieces she has been looking for?

War is brewing between the two gangs. Is the spilling of blood the solution?

Part Seventeen Review

