A Million Little Things Round Table: Baby Mendez is Here!

Baby Mendez has arrived! What did you think of the name Gary and Maggie chose? Did Regina do right by Dustin, or did she come off as too righteous? Are Tyrell and Sophie headed toward romance?

Our TV Fanatics, Jasmine, Jack, and Christine, are here to debate all of that and more from A Million Little Things Season 5 Episode 6.

Did they love or hate Katherine proposing to Greta? Read on to find out.

Regina used their airline miles without telling Rome but did it for a good cause. Was Rome right to be upset?

Jasmine: Rome was definitely justified in his anger and annoyance. Gina's lack of communication with this has been irksome.

They were miles that belonged to both of them for a trip they were planning. Rome shouldn't have had to subject some poor customer service rep to his frustration because Gina didn't tell him about it.

I also disliked how she made it seem like he couldn't be mad about a trip when Dustin was homeless. It was manipulative and low.

Jack: I agree with Jasmine about this. Even though it's not exactly the same, I felt like what Gina did is the same as if they had a joint checking account, and she spent 90% of the money without telling Rome.

It's great she wants to help Dustin, but this falls under decisions that must be discussed with your partner before doing anything.

Christine: She was absolutely wrong! How long would it have taken to call Rome and say what she wanted to do and why?

She basically canceled a long-planned vacation and tried to make him feel guilty about it. That was completely unfair.

Was Regina right to push Dustin to put Daniella into foster care? What did you think of Val inviting them to live with her?

Jasmine: I wasn't fond of that. I've found Gina too pushy this entire time, especially when she hasn't educated herself on everything and has been out of her depth. Her savior shtick has been very off-putting here.

I think it's very nice of Val to offer her home. I'm glad she's in a better place in her life to do so, and they all seemed to appreciate the solution. I can appreciate the Pay it Forward message.

Jack: I was so annoyed about this. Yes, Tyrell had a great foster experience, but not all foster kids are that lucky, and Daniella has been used to being with her dad through thick and thin.

And why would any child, especially one who is closer to teenagehood than not, be expected to willingly go live with strangers indefinitely? It's not like Dustin was leaving her with someone they knew and trusted!

That said, I'm glad Val stepped up. At least now, Dustin and Daniella can stay together, and they're with people they know slightly, even if they don't know Val well.

Christine: Regina's intentions were good, but she couldn't guarantee that Daniella would be safe in foster care. Not to mention that once your kid is in the system, getting them out may not be easy.

And I was impressed with Val. She must trust Regina quite a bit to let a man who is a virtual stranger live in her home indefinitely with his child.

I hope they talk about Dustin's plans to find work and get their own place, or this good deed could easily become a nightmare.

Eddie is finally strong enough to admit that he's frustrated that Delilah took their child and moved to a different continent. Should he push for a more formal custody agreement that gives him more time with Charlie?

Jasmine: GOOD FOR EDDIE! If anyone had told me I'd grow to love Eddie by the end of the series, I would have said they were lying.

He definitely needs a more formal arrangement. What Delilah did was wrong. I don't care what emotional or otherwise state Eddie was in.

When I sit and think about it makes me angry, and I'm so glad Eddie is allowing himself to be irate and challenge Delilah about it.

Jack: Yes, yes, yes!!! He needs a proper custody arrangement ASAP, or he will never see his daughter.

I didn't think I could hate Delilah any more than I already did, but that brief video call reminded me of her selfishness. She couldn't even be bothered to stay on the line so that Eddie could tell her what was on his mind.

I hope Eddie pursues this further. I'm sure Katherine could help him get the process started.

Christine: Just to be clear, we all hate Delilah, and how could we not? She never seems to think about anyone else's feelings but hers.

Delilah took their child and moved so far away that Charlie will barely know her father, and Eddie can't be a parent at all. Eddie is a great dad, and stealing that from Charlie is unconscionable.

Eddie needs a formal custody agreement that gives him time to build a real relationship with his child. Both he and Charlie deserve that.

Katherine proposed to Greta! Were you surprised? Disappointed? Thrilled? React!

Jasmine: I was surprised in that it felt like Katherine was weirdly distant or not as invested in Greta as Greta was in her. This feels like the plot dictates they be together, and they went there, but I'm still not sure they earned this plot, if it makes sense?

I like Katherine. I like Greta. I'm indifferent to this development, but they seem happy, so good for them.

Jack: Same. It was like all the elements for a super romantic set-up were there, but I wasn't feeling the romance. I am glad they're happy but I nothinged this development so hard.

Christine: I love this couple, but it does seem like they're being rushed toward a happy ending because the series is ending. I really wish there was more time to develop their relationship properly.

Javier Chad Mendez was born! Do you like the name?

Jasmine: I love that they honored Gary's dad and Maggie's brother with the name. Both men have a profound impact on Maggie and Gary and how they've become who they are.

I also love the idea of Gary being in this place with his heritage and identity so that he can pass this name on to his son with pride.

Jack: Yes! I thought it was great that they honored both of the men they'd lost in this way. I agree with Jasmine that it's awesome that Gary can be proud of his heritage now.

Maggie's also come such a long way. She was a mess after Chad's death, so being able to name her child after him is huge.

Christine: Personally, I love the name Javier, so that was already a plus for me. But it's wonderful that Gary got to honor his dad in two ways, with the name and with the obvious nod to his heritage.

And even though I've never loved the name Chad (no offense to any Chads out there), it was appropriate to have Maggie's brother remembered as well, even if I was secretly hoping for a Javier Maverick Mendez.

Do you notice hints of a budding relationship between Sophie and Tyrell? Would you like to see them become a couple?

Jasmine: It definitely feels that way. Their interactions were very charged.

I feel like this comes out of nowhere and is another way of them just tying up things for the hell of it. I can't say that I care enough to want them as a couple, but if that's where it's headed, that's cool.

Jack: It does tie things up into a neat little bow, doesn't it? The next generation of the friend group is getting together.

They seemed like a cute potential couple. If the series ends with Sophie finding happiness after everything she's been through, I'm all for it.

Christine: It felt too heavy-handed to me, but I suppose that's probably another effect of this being the final season.

I'd like both of these characters to find happiness, I'm just not feeling much chemistry between the two, but perhaps that will change.

Gary apologized to Dr. Jessica, who then apologized to Maggie and explained why the radio host position was important to her. Were the apologies necessary?

Jasmine: Gary's apology was necessary. He treated Jessica horribly, considering he's the reason she even got offered the job in the first place.

I felt like Jessica didn't owe Maggie one, and it felt like unnecessary coddling of Maggie and butt-kissing, which, frankly, rubbed me the wrong way.

I also felt it was a sign of how much Maggie has devolved as a character over time.

That Maggie, who knew how important it was and suggested that Rome find a Black male therapist for himself because she was out of her depth, didn't even think about Jessica's drive as a Black female therapist.

Jack: Jessica's apology to Maggie was unnecessary, but I think she was focusing on getting Maggie to stop trying to do her show WHILE IN ACTIVE LABOR. I'd have rather she said that, though.

I also thought her apology was more so that the audience understands why it was important to Jessica as a Black female therapist to be on the show instead of thinking she's the villain here. (I never thought she was, but I'm sure some viewers did.)

Christine: Gary owed Jessica an apology, but Jessica owed Maggie nothing. The woman was offered a temporary job and took it.

And as someone was going to have to fill in for Maggie as she waited until the last minute to pre-make episodes, the only fault there was Maggie's.

But I was happy to hear Jessica's point of view, and it made me like her all the more.

What, if anything, disappointed you during this installment?

Jasmine: Delilah managing to irritate me with a minute cameo!

Jack: We're sharing a brain this week, Jasmine! Delilah got me so wound up when I was enjoying everything!

Christine: How could Gary and Maggie not even have a crib built yet when she's due in a week? Did these two leave everything to the last minute?

What was your favorite quote, scene, or storyline from "No Place Like Home"?

Jasmine: I'm just so in love with how deep the brotherhood between Rome, Gary, and Eddie has become over the years. I loved how they were there for Gary and each other.

At the heart of this series was that brotherhood, and it seems fitting that we get these glorious moments in the final season that show how much that bond has evolved. Also, they really are the Band of Dads now!

Jack: I loved Eddie and Rome bonding and talking with each other while putting the crib together.

Christine: Even though it felt rushed, I did love Katherine proposing to Greta at the beach as a way of erasing the bad memories from high school and starting over. These two can be really adorable together.

