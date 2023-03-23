ABC Sets Series Finale Dates for A Million Little Things & The Goldbergs, Confirms When Ellen Pompeo Will Return to Grey's Anatomy

Are you ready to say goodbye to your favorite ABC shows?

We know the feeling.

As the days draw longer, it means that summer TV is on the way, and unlike the golden years of broadcast TV, there won't be much on the air in a few months.

The broadcast networks tend to bring their scripted offerings to a halt for a few months in favor of cheaper reality TV.

While many of ABC's shows are ending for the season, two have already been confirmed to be ending for good.

Just weeks after the network confirmed The Goldbergs would end its 10-season run, we have a finale date.

The show will go out on Wednesday, May 3, at 8:30–9 p.m. ET.

It's a shame we're not getting a retrospective special to commemorate such a popular series, but here we are.

That same night, A Million Little Things wraps its five-season run.

ABC and producers announced ahead of the season debut that the show would end on its own terms.

It's become all too common that shows are ripped from the air as many storylines remain unresolved, but fans can take solace in the fact that the show is getting a conclusion.

Five seasons is an excellent run in today's TV climate.

Grey's Anatomy is getting a two-hour season finale.

As previously reported, Ellen Pompeo will return for the final episodes as Meredith Grey.

We should probably expect some updates about her life in Boston and some set-up for the likely Grey's Anatomy Season 20.

For the first time in a long time, we don't know what will go down in the season finale.

In the past, the series has gone out with high drama, but the series has been more subdued in recent years.

Boo! Hiss!

We love cliffhangers to tide us over to the next season.

Alas, check out the full list of ABC finale dates below.

Thursday, March 30

10:01–11 p.m.: Alaska Daily

Wednesday, April 19

9–9:32 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

Tuesday, May 2

8–9 p.m.: The Rookie

9–10 p.m.: The Rookie: Feds

10–11 p.m.: Will Trent

Wednesday, May 3

8–8:30 p.m.: The Conners

8:30–9 p.m.: The Goldbergs (Series finale)

9–10 p.m.: Not Dead Yet (One-hour season finale)

10–11 p.m.: A Million Little Things (Series finale)

Sunday, May 7

10–11 p.m.: The Company You Keep

Monday, May 8

10–11 p.m.: The Good Doctor

Thursday, May 18

8–9 p.m.: Station 19

9–11 p.m.: Grey's Anatomy (Two-hour season finale)

Over to you, ABC Fanatics!

Which shows will you miss the most?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.