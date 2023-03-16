All Rise in Danger Again as Cast Released Ahead of Season 3 Return

The fate of All Rise is, once again, up in the air.

Deadline reported Thursday that Warner Bros. Television has released the cast of the legal drama.

OWN, which picked up the show from CBS after the network canceled it after two seasons, has yet to schedule the second half of All Rise Season 3.

The show has been off the air since early August, so the lack of updates on when the rest of the season would air has been a major cause for concern.

Deadline notes that OWN will not make an official decision on a pickup for a potential fourth season until the next batch of episodes air.

The outlet believes the episodes will see the light of day later this year.

However, there's a good chance the cast will have moved on to new projects, meaning that assembling everyone again for a potential All Rise Season 4 will be a difficult task.

The series follows the chaotic, hopeful, and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors, and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system.

All Rise Season 3 picks up six months after the events of All Rise Season 2, on "the night of the mid-term election as the highly-regarded Judge Lola Carmichael awaits the results of her hotly contested seat, preparing to further push the boundaries of her courtroom in the name of justice," according to OWN.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Lola Carmichael.

The cast also includes Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's best friend, Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as public defender Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as bailiff-turned-lawyer Luke Watkins, and Ruthie Ann Miles as Lola's assistant Sherri Kansky.

Also on the cast is Lindsay Mendez as court reporter Sara Castillo and Lindsey Gort as defense attorney Amy Quinn.

Given that the show was initially canceled by CBS after two seasons, without any closure, we hope there will be some finality in the next batch of episodes.

It's hard to imagine the show bouncing back again, but stranger things have happened.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.