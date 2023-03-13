American Born Chinese: Disney+ Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Michelle Yeoh Drama

Disney+ has finally revealed the premiere date for the new original series, American Born Chinese.

In a new teaser trailer shared during Sunday's 95th Annual Oscars telecast, the series landed a May 24 premiere date.

The teaser celebrates the show's three Oscar nominees: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and guest star Stephanie Hsu.

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his home life.

When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

The coming-of-age adventure features an all-star international cast, including Academy Award- nominees and Golden Globe winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Ben Wang (Chang Can Dunk), and two-time International Emmy Award nominee Yeo Yann Yann (Wet Season).

The cast also includes Chin Han (Mortal Kombat), Daniel Wu (Reminiscence), former Taekwondo champion Jimmy Liu and Sydney Taylor (Just Add Magic).

Emmy Award-winning writer/producer Kelvin Yu (Bob's Burgers, Central Park) serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Destin Daniel Cretton (Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Short Term 12) is set to direct and serves as executive producer, alongside Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan (both of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Jumanji: The Next Level), Erin O'Malley (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), Asher Goldstein (Short Term 12, Just Mercy), and Gene Luen Yang.

The teaser is a lot of fun, showcasing what we can expect when the series finally debuts.

It's unclear how many episodes will be available on the premiere date.

We're hoping for a weekly release because the show looks great, and sometimes, binge-drops lead to some of the best moments being brushed under the rug.

Check out the official trailer below.

