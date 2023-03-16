Ariana Madix Shares Statement Following Split From Tom Sandoval: "What Doesn't Kill Me Better Run"

Ariana Madix is speaking out.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to social media with her first statement since it was revealed that her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was having an affair with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"hi. where to begin?" Madix wrote on Instagram.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks."

The reality TV star went on to speak about how difficult things have been in recent weeks.

"when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," Ariana wrote.

She went on to say that she feels "devastated ad broken."

"i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels.

"i am so f—ing lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me.

"what doesn't kill me better run. love, ariana."

Madix and Sandoval got together while filming the Bravo reality series.

They appeared to have an excellent relationship -- at least in front of the cameras.

Sandoval opened up about his part in the scandal earlier this month.

"I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I've hurt through this process," he said at the time.

"Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana.

"I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."

"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

"I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us."

"I feel really horrible about that.

"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends."

Vanderpump Rules has exploded in popularity since the affair was revealed, with ratings rising to multi-year highs.

Bravo is capturing all of the drama.

