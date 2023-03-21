Brian Cox is Glad Succession is Ending While Fans Want More Because the Series Won't 'Outstay' Its Welcome

There were many upset fans when news broke earlier this year that Succession is ending after four seasons.

The series remains at the top of its game, so there's a case to keep it going.

However, Brian Cox has opened up about being "happy it's over."

The star opened up about his thoughts on the conclusion to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere for Succession Season 4.

"In a good way, I'm happy it's over," he explained.

"I think we've, you know, got to the point where the show has reached its natural closure."

The star recognized that many shows overstay their welcome.

"I think our show is perfect, and neat, the way it is," he added.

Cox believes that the show has been such a success because "it's a brilliantly observant show of our time."

"Especially as the world is getting richer on one side [and] getting a hell of a lot poorer on the other side."

He also addressed what he would miss the most about working on the show.

"It's the cast. I'll miss the cast and the crew, the camera guys, we got great camera operators."

"We got to be we've got a couple of great DPs. So you know, it's the whole shebang."

News of the final season broke a month ago, with series creator Jesse Armstrong telling the New Yorker it's a natural ending.

"I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

He turned to the writers as he mulled the series' fate, and said, ''Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?'"

"And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons," he recalled.

"Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks."

"Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Succession returns Sunday, March 26, exclusively on HBO.

Check out the trailer below.

