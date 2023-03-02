Constance Zimmer to Direct & Executive Produce Lifetime Movie Boy In The Walls

UnREAL star Constance Zimmer is returning to Lifetime.

The cabler announced Thursday that the Emmy nominee Constance Zimmer will executive produce and direct her firfeature-lengthgth TV movie, Boy in the Walls.

Zimmepreviouslyly made her directorial debut on Peabody winning and Emmy-nominated Lifetime series UnReal.

Boy In The Walls will star Ryan Michelle Bathe (End Game, Sylvie's Love), Luke Camilleri (Hemlock Grove), Cassandra Sawtell (Disappearance in Yellowstone), and Jonathan Whitesell (The X-Files).

The movie is inspired by actual 'Phrogging' events, of people who discover there is someone secretly living inside their home. Boy in the Walls will debut later this summer on Lifetime.

"We absolutely loved working with Constance when she starred in UnReal and even prouder when she made her directorial debut with us through our Broader Focus initiative and has since continued to direct episodic series for others," said Tanya Lopez, EVP, Scripted Content, Lifetime and LMN.

"But we always love a good homecoming and thrilled she now gets to make her TV movie directorial debut for Lifetime too. "

"I'm grateful to Lifetime for giving me the opportunity to executive produce and direct my first feature with them," said Constance Zimmer.

"They continue to be incredibly supportive of me, who could ask for anything more?"

I "n Boy in the Walls, recently married Alisa Jensen (Ryan Michelle Bathe) has given up her vibrant Manhattan lifestyle for a quiet existence in rural Connecticut but struggling to adjust to her new role as a stepmother to Maya (Cassandra Sawtell) and Theo (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), the official description for the movie reads.

"Hoping this move can be a fresh start, Alisa finds herself cracking under the pressure with her husband Chris (Luke Camilleri) constantly away at work, limited job prospects, and a rebellious Maya to contend with."

"But when Alisa begins to hear strange noises in the house, she can't shake the feeling that someone is always watching her."

"Alisa later makes a terrifying discovery of what is truly within the walls. Jonathan Whitesell stars as Joe, who is secretly watching Alisa and her family."

It is a compelling hook for a movie, and the talent associated is great.

Boy in the Walls is produced by Lighthouse Pictures for Lifetime. Constance Zimmer, Manu Boyer, Kevin Leeson, Shawn Williamson, and Jamie Goehring are executive producers.

Zimmer (Big Sky, Good Trouble, House of Cards) also directs from a script written by Katrina Onstad and David Weaver.

What are your thoughts on Zimmer's return to Lifetime?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.