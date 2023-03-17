Dancing With the Stars Shocker: Tyra Banks Quits

When Dancing With the Stars returns to Disney+ for Season 32, it will be missing another familiar face.

Tyra Banks has revealed "it's time" for her to step away from hosting the beloved series.

In a new interview with TMZ, the former America's Net Top Model host revealed that her focus will be on her ice cream business SMiZE and Dream.

"I'm really focused on business, like crazy focused," Banks told the outlet Thursday.

"SMiZE and Dream is global so I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and my entrepreneurship."

TMZ then asked her to elaborate on if that meant she would be leaving the dancing competition series.

"I think it's time. I think my heart and soul are in my business and in producing TV, and you can't do that while hosting a show," Banks said.

"So you'll see me creating things, not just hosting."

While Banks intends to move on from TV hosting, she is open to returning to it down the line.

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor," she added. "Mic drop."

Banks joined the series after the firings of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews in 2020.

Her time on the show has been filled with big moments, but things got awkward during her first season in 2020 when she accidentally announced the wrong bottom two couples on TV.

The star addressed the incident at the TCA panel for the show in 2021.

"I've been doing live TV probably since I was 17, 18 years old," said Banks, according to ET Canada.

"So live TV is pretty normal for me. I actually prefer it because when you tape, you're taping something for 12 hours, and the director keeps saying do it over and over again."

"Whereas live, you're over it pretty fast. Also, my feet tend to hurt. I have long, flat feet in heels," she continued.

"And then the famous debacle, I mean, people see my face. They don't know there's things in my ears, and there's directors and things, people saying stuff to me."

"And so — but the world sees me. They don't understand that there's a whole thing going on. And so I take the darts and have chosen to be talent in the entertainment industry. And that's who the world sees."

"So the world is angry at the talent. But there's a whole control room and things happening and craziness going on, and I'm fed certain things, say certain things that I'm told."

"But it is what it is. We are a team. And sometimes you have to take darts for the team, and I took them. And will continue to take them. Our team will make mistakes," Banks added.

"They see my face, and that's what gets written up. And that's the choice that I've made to be on television."

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is poised to have some big changes.

Mark Ballas, Len Goodman, and Cheryl Burke will not be back.

It's unclear whether Alfonso Ribeiro will return after spending one season as a co-host with Banks.

What are your thoughts on this exit?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.