Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 3-06-23: What Does Sloan and Eric's Reconciliation Mean for Nicole and EJ?

Why does it always happen like this? Nicole always finds a new man after she and Eric implode, only to go running back to him as soon as he's available. Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 3-06-23 say that Sloan and Eric reconcile, and Sloan purposely annoys Nicole about it. Please tell us this doesn't mean Nicole and EJ's new relationship is doomed! Not only has Nicole made the mature decision this time by realizing she and Eric are terrible for each other, but she's promised EJ that she doesn't want Eric anymore. She promised Rafe that too, and look how it ended up. I love Nicole, but she's got to stop dropping her man of the moment for Eric! 17 Ships That Will Never Sail, But Should Start Gallery Eric's not exactly available, anyway. After his latest arrest, he'll reconcile with Sloan, probably because she wants him to pay for her services in sex. This Eric/Sloan relationship has got to go, but Nicole shouldn't be the one to tear these two apart. Let Roman and his resentment of Sloan's chowder hatred do that. Nicole needs to stay far away from Eric -- or at least remind herself of why they broke up yet again a few months ago. Her dating Eric is like Brady buying cocaine! Nicole knows Eric is wrong for her but can't resist his allure. Is there a Bad Lovers Anonymous group she can attend? I never expected to feel bad for EJ, but it would suck if Nicole broke his heart after he gave her an out that she refused to take. He was a controlling asshole when he was with Sami, and in the past, he abused Nicole, but this time, he's been kind and understanding. Let's hope that isn't just an act! Nicole knows firsthand how vengeful EJ can be since they're scheming together to get Stefan. Does she want to risk EJ's wrath so that Eric can dump her again the second she does something "wrong?" Please check out the complete list of Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 3-06-23.

Belle refuses to represent Eric.

Belle is happy to help Brady -- the mastermind of the kidnapping -- but won't represent Eric, who pretended to work for Sloan so he could get access to Rolf in jail. How ridiculous!

When Eric was drunk, he said something rude to Belle and punched Shawn, but those facts have nothing to do with this case.

This is a convenient way to open the door for Sloan to represent Eric (for a price), but it's silly and makes Belle look petty.

Wendy and Johnny are onto EJ.

Wendy and Johnny should join Black Patch. They're always investigating something, usually concerning EJ's schemes.

This time, the two realize EJ wants to get revenge on Stefan.

What will they do with this information? Wendy may feel like she owes Stefan since she kept the last secret from him, but Johnny's loyalties will undoubtedly lie with EJ.

Hopefully, we won't have a rerun of Wendy continually wanting to tell the truth and Johnny convincing her not to!

Li interrupts Gabi and Stefan's secret conversation.

Stefan and Gabi aren't having a romantic rendevous, even though Gabi would love one!

Nope. When Gabi tells Stefan about her deal with Li, he convinces her to keep things as are so they can get those shares and regain power at Dimera together.

But when Li catches them, he demands Gabi stay away from Stefan if she wants those shares. This just got unnecessarily complicated.

Rachel interferes with Brady and Chloe's reconciliation.

What reconciliation? Chloe told Brady she couldn't be with him because of what he did to Stefan.

Unsurprisingly, Brady's spoiled brat of a daughter interferes with the two being together.

Is anyone ever going to rein that child in? Or better yet, educate her about why her mother is in prison?

Sloan gets under Nicole's skin.

Sloan kisses Eric in front of Nicole to get a reaction.

Yawn. How's that for one?

Nicole is with EJ. It's time for her to forget about Eric, though she has an amusing response on the spoiler video to Sloan trying to slap her.

Paulina hires Belle.

Paulina is ready to defend herself against Sloan.

I thought she'd hired Belle several weeks ago, but apparently, she's making it official now.

With Belle and Justin on her team, there's a chance that Paulina will win this utterly frivolous and ridiculous lawsuit. Maybe.

Jada asks if Rafe is into her.

Jada doesn't beat around the bush. She comes right out and asks.

That'll be awkward for Rafe! No matter his answer, he has to work with Jada, and now her feelings for him are out in the open.

I wish he and Nicole would reconcile instead, but it looks like we're headed for a partner swap where Eric ends up with Nicole, and Rafe ends up with Jada. BOOOOO.

Maggie and Alex butt heads.

Maggie again threatens to fire Alex, and this time she's not joking. (Was she ever?)

Alex will have to accept that Maggie is in charge.

She may have a sweet, kind persona, but she's not a pushover, and her tough side WILL come out if he goes too far.

Your turn, Days of Our Lives fanatics. Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button, and let us know your thoughts about these spoilers!

If you'd like to chat about already-aired episodes of Days of Our Lives, check out the latest Days of Our Lives reviews and Days of Our Lives Round Table discussions.

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / 3 AM PST.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on Twitter.