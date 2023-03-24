Does Addison Die on Grey's Anatomy? Latest Trailer Leaves Fans Questioning Iconic Character's Fate

Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to killing off beloved characters, and fans were left with quite the cliffhanger at the end of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11.

The shocking episode brought Kate Walsh back into the fold as Addison Montgomery, and by the end, Addison was fighting for her life.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Addison has been traveling to states to help women who need access to reproductive healthcare in the aftermath of the overturning of Roe V. Wade.

Addison revealed that pro-life supporters had doxxed her family, broken into her home, and made her fear for her life.

As a result, she realized she needed precautions to stay safe and decided to wear a bulletproof vest while working.

At the end of the episode, Addison and a visiting doctor were knocked down, leaving fans to question whether they would survive the ordeal.

It's the first time in a long time the series has utilized cliffhangers, and the teaser for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12 showcases the aftermath, and it's not looking good for Addison.

Everyone at Grey Sloan Memorial is reeling following the events, and a race begins to save Addison's life.

If the trailer is deceiving us, which could be the case, it looks like Addison's injuries are so bad that she needs surgery.

"Not yet, too many people need you," Bailey says in the official teaser that aired after the cliffhanger.

Thursday's episode was directed by series star Kim Raver, and the star opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the episode's importance.

"It is really happening, and that scares me. That scares me as a woman, as an actor representing doctors and what our doctors are having to go through," Raver told the outlet.

"So I wanted to tell that story, that these stories are happening and this violence is happening against our medical teams."

"I looked at some real protests of cars driving into people and it's terrifying. I wanted that moment to be really gut-emotional," the actress added.

"It's specifically designed where it's kind of the calm of the storm."

"We think we've been through the worst of it and everyone is calm, and then it really take us all by surprise."

Check out the trailer below.

