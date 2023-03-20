Eric Braeden Slams Eva Longoria for "Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors"

Eva Longoria's comments about working on Young and the Restless have caught the attention of her former co-star, Eric Braeden.

The drama started when Longoria appeared in the latest installment of HBO Max's Talking to Chris Wallace? and things took a turn when the host shared footage of the actress playing Isabella on the Young and the Restless.

Longoria was clearly caught off-guard by the clip but spoke a bit about her time on the show.

"When I got Young & the Restless, it didn't pay enough for me to live off being an actor," the Desperate Housewives alum shared.

"So I continued being a headhunter and Young and the Restless. And I would hide the fact that I was on Young and the Restless to my clients because they didn't want like a dumb actress handling their accounts," she added.

"And one time one of my clients was like, you look like a girl that I've seen on a soap opera [and I denied knowing anything] … I was like the opposite of a publicist's dream because I was like, 'Don't tell anyone I'm on that show." Because I was, you know, still making more money on my day job," she recalled.

Braeden, who has been a part of the Young and the Restless since the 1980s, took to Twitter to call out Longoria for her comments.

"EVA LONGORIA: you just made derogatory remarks about daytime actors! You simply weren't good enough to survive the pressures of this medium," he wrote, adding the following:

You were very lucky to get on that "housewife" show! You did one show in 8-12 days, with mediocre but salacious dialogue.

"Our actresses would run rings around you!! And they did then," Braeden said in the fiery Tweet.

"From Robert di Nero to whoever they all are, many of them started in the medium you denigrate! It shows a complete lack of class."

Someone commented that Braeden misunderstood Eva, eliciting the following response from Braeden.

"I didn't misunderstand a damn thing!!!"

Other Twitter users called Braeden out, but the star continued to double down, adding that "the whole tenor of that segment was one of embarrassment about her stint in Y&R."

Longoria has not commented on Braeden's fiery Twitter thread.

