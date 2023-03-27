Fanatic Feed: Jessica Chastain Joins Apple TV+ Limited Series, The Kardashians Return, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, March 27, 2023.

Apple TV+ is joining forces with Jessica Chastain.

The streaming service has ordered The Savant, a new, eight-episode limited series starring Academy, SAG, Golden Globe, and Critics Choice Award-winner Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, The Good Nurse, George & Tammy, Broadway's A Doll's House) in the lead role.

In addition to starring, Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON (Severance, Chief of War, Lady in the Lake) and Anonymous Content (the upcoming Time Bandits, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Dickinson) are the studios.

Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for The Savant, which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award-nominee Melissa James Gibson (Anatomy of a Scandal, House of Cards, The Americans), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON.

Meanwhile, Hulu is almost ready to debut The Kardashians Season 3.

The third season of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes every Thursday.

"The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires," the logline reads.

"Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner will return for the third season.

BritBox has announced a new exclusive: An interview with Succession's leading man, Brian Cox.

The special will air on April 11 and features the award-winning star sitting down for an exclusive, in-depth interview on his life and career.

From his early years in Scotland and Shakespearean beginnings to his contemporary roles across film and television, no stone is unturned in this heartfelt interview with the iconic actor.

Cox has been playing Logan Roy for four seasons on HBO's Succession.

In previous interviews, the star has spoken candidly, so it will be fun to see the talking points of this new interview.

The final season of Succession continues Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

