Fanatic Feed: Three Pines Canceled, Young & The Restless 50th Anniversary Details, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, March 13, 2023.

Prime Video has canceled Alfred Molina's Three Pines after a single season.

Variety first reported the news.

The series ended with plenty of cliffhangers that will now go unresolved unless the show miraculously gets a second shot at life elsewhere.

"We are proud of the work done on the series and the opportunity to work with great partners," a representative for Prime told Variety.

Showrunner Emilia di Girolamo, who departed the series at the end of the first season, addressed the cancellation on Instagram.

"Thank you for all the overwhelming messages about 'Three Pines.' I know there's a lot of disappointment that the show won't be returning and I'm sad for the wonderful cast, crew and fans," she wrote.

"I was not involved in the conversations and negotiations around renewal but I have been told Left Bank, Sony & Prime Video all wanted to bring the show back but were unable to reach a mutually beneficial agreement."

Meanwhile, CBS has unveiled more details about how its daytime hit soap The Young and the Restless will celebrate five decades of romance and rivalry ahead of the series' broadcast golden anniversary on March 26, 2023.

The network today revealed a new video of the cast reflecting on daytime's #1 drama, a sneak peek of the dramatic storyline that will feature Genoa City's fabulous residents and some returning guests, and how Paramount+ is honoring the show's legacy.

Cast members reflect on their most meaningful moments from being on a series that has become a part of popular culture in this new video.

The anniversary is celebrated on Y&R with special episodes beginning March 23, 2023, and you're invited to the party of the year!

Romance, intrigue, and suspense will take center stage as the residents of Genoa City celebrate the town's bicentennial at a glamorous masquerade ball hosted by the iconic couple Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

It will be a night to remember with visits from fan favorites and secrets are revealed, forever changing the lives for the residents of Genoa City.

Over on Apple TV+, the streaming service has dropped a featurette to celebrate four seasons of Servant.

The M. Night Shyamalan drama wraps up its four-season run on Friday.

It's hard to believe we're this close to the end, but at least we'll get all the answers about Leanne.

Check out the clip below.

The Daredevil revival on Disney+ is undergoing a bit of a change.

Sandrine Holt was previously revealed to be a part of the show's cast, but now we have some clarity on who she'll be playing.

THR recently revealed that Holt would play Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) wife, Vanessa, succeeding Ayelet Zurer, who played the role in the original Netflix series.

No details have been given about why the show recast the role, but there are rumblings that more roles could be recast.

ABC has announced an air date for Ryan Seacrest's final day working with Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly & Ryan.

Seacrest's final episode will air on Friday, April 14, and the show will return the following Monday with Mark Consuelos starring alongside Ripa.

The news of Seacrest's exit was revealed earlier this year.

"Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career," Seacrest said in a February when the news broke.

"She has been an amazing partner, friend and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other's lives, I will miss our mornings together."

"I also want to thank [executive producer] Michael Gelman and the entire staff and crew – we've made memories to last a lifetime, met some of the most incredible people and had the warmest welcome into the homes of so many viewers across America."

"It's been a memorable ride and now I'm excited to pass the baton to Kelly's 'real' husband, Mark."

