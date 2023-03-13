Fire Country Season 2 Casts Once Upon a Time's Rebecca Mader

Fire Country's freshman season is still burning brightly for CBS, but details about Fire Country Season 2 are already spilling out.

With a possible writers and directors strike on the horizon, the show will likely return to production sooner to bank some episodes for the fall.

But let's get to who's joining the cast of the second season of the red-hot drama.

Deadline broke the news Monday that Rebecca Mader is set for a key recurring role on Fire Country Season 2.

Mader will play Faye.

"Smart, stunning, funny and rich, Faye is the head of a private concierge firefighting company, and when she meets Manny (Kevin Alejandro) at an AA meeting, there's a romantic spark," reads the character description.

"Faye wants to recruit him for her firm and a romantic fling. Manny likes his job, but doesn't much like being alone, so Faye will have to settle for achieving fifty percent of her goals."

Mader is, of course, best known for playing Zelena on ABC's Once Upon a Time.

We can't wait to see what she brings to Fire Country!

Also joining the cast is Kanoa Goo (The Rookie) as Kyle.

Kyle is "a swim Adonis, who has arrived to attend a swim clinic," according to Deadline.

"He knows Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) well enough to tease her, and appears interested in acting as Bode's new romantic rival."

"Gabriela definitely regards Kyle as a trusted friend, but he looks suspiciously like he's trying to nudge his way into her heart."

The series has been an enormous success story for CBS since launching in October.

Fire Country Season 1 has averaged around 8 million viewers per episode, making it one of the top shows on the broadcast networks.

The series stars Max Thieriot (SEAL Team) as Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.

It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son – until his troubles began.

Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire.

Also starring is Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

Catch new episodes of Fire Country on Fridays at 8 p.m. on CBS.

