Firefly Lane Final Episodes Trailer Asks Whether Friendship Truly is Forever

It's been an emotional journey for Kate (Sarah Chalke) and Tully (Katherine Heigl), but will their friendship withstand more hurdles?

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the back half of Firefly Lane Season 2, which will bring the dramedy to an end for good.

The series has followed Kate and Tully's relationship over 30 years, and just like real-life, it hasn't been plain sailing for either of them.

The first half of the second season found the pair ending their years-long friendship, but fans were left with plenty of cliffhangers.

One of those cliffhangers involved Kate's ex-husband, Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson), seemingly getting married to Tully.

"That's the thing about big life changes, you don't get to choose when they happen," Johnny Ryan shared in the new trailer. "You just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it."

In addition to Chalke, Heigl, and Lawson, the series also stars Beau Garrett, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, and Yael Yurman.

Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with executive producers Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, Michael Spiller, and Stephanie Germain.

Fans were shocked when Netflix revealed the series would end after its second season, but thankfully, the season was expanded to bring the storylines to a close.

It's hard to imagine how much more unrest between the two friends at the wheel of the show fans could endure.

They've quite literally been through the mill across two seasons.

Ending shows is difficult, but sometimes it's better to end them when they're still good.

There were some significant reactions to the events of Firefly Lane Season 2.

The writers blew up the worlds of the key characters, and it will be interesting seeing how they pick up the pieces as the series winds down.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to stream the last-ever episodes on April 27.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.