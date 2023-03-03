Florida Man: Netflix Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Edgar Ramirez Drama

Netflix has set a date for its Edgar Ramirez-led limited series Florida Man.

The streaming service has announced that the seven-part drama will premiere Thursday, April 13, 2023.

A teaser trailer and photos were also shared by Netflix.

"When a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramírez) is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster's runaway girlfriend, what should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong," the official description reads.

Florida Man comes from creator Donald Todd, iand it is described as "a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people."

In addition to Ramirez, the new series stars Otmara Marrero, Anthony LaPaglia, Abbey Lee, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, and Lauren Buglioli.

In an exclusive interview with Netflix's Tudum, Todd opened up about bringing the project to life, revealing that the central question is:

"How did we get here?"

"[People] laugh at the mug shots and the headlines," says Todd, "but what's the story behind the meme?"

However, the Sunshine State is unlike any other, and it's the perfect backdrop for a character-driven thriller, according to the creator.

"The brightest sun casts the darkest shadows," Todd says, "so people can hide in shadows."

"All of that creates an ethos that's perfect for a bright and noirish crime story."

