From: MGM+ Drops Terrifying Season 2 Trailer

If you thought FROM Season 1 was terrifying, the official trailer for From Season 2 will terrify you.

MGM+ unveiled the trailer for FROM Season 2 on Tuesday, and there's a lot to unpack.

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter.

As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down.

"In season two, hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers," the logline reads.

The series stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) leading an ensemble cast which includes Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace, The Affair), Eion Bailey (Band of Brothers, Once Upon a Time), and Hannah Cheramy (Under Wraps, Van Helsing).

Also starring is Simon Webster (Strays), Ricky He (The Good Doctor), Chloe Van Landschoot (Charity, Skin), Corteon Moore (Utopia Falls), Pegah Ghafoori (The Perfect Wedding), David Alpay (Castle Rock), Elizabeth Saunders (Clarice), Elizabeth Moy, and Avery Konrad (Honor Society).

New series regulars joining From Season 2 include Scott McCord (East of Middle West), Nathan D. Simmons (Diggstown, This Hour Has 22 Minutes), Kaelen Ohm (Hit & Run, Eumenides Falls), Angela Moore (A Series of Unfortunate Events, Maid), AJ Simmons (Reacher), and Deborah Grover (My Next Door Nightmare, Jann).

From is created and executive produced by John Griffin (Crater), directed and executive produced by Jack Bender (Lost, Game of Thrones, Mr. Mercedes), and executive produced by Showrunner Jeff Pinkner (Fringe, Alias, Lost).

The series is a co-production between MGMPlus Studios and MGM International Television Productions.

Alongside Pinkner, Griffin, and Bender, serving as executive producers are Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn.

Midnight Radio's Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The series is internationally distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Take a look at the official trailer below.

Catch new episodes of From Season 2 on MGM+ on April 23.

