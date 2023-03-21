Gaten Matarazzo Has a "Deep Fear" About Stranger Things Ending

at .

When Stranger Things concludes after five seasons on Netflix, the stars will be free to take on new projects.

Gaten Matarazzo is the latest star to open up about the conclusion and has revealed that he's living in "deep fear" about it.

"It's interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it," Matarazzo said when asked about the imminent conclusion.

Gaten Matarazzo at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

"I mean, it's something that's so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I've had over all of my teenage years into my 20s," he added.

"It's the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade."

Gaten Matarazzo attends Netflix's "Stranger Things"

Filming has yet to begin, so there's probably a long wait in store for fans, and it means the cast has not yet said goodbye to the hit drama.

Fallon asked the actor whether it was "bittersweet" to say goodbye to the series.

"Of course it is," he responded, adding:

"There's kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys."

Gaten Matarazzo attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere

"But also there's like a deep fear," he elaborated. 

"Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while," he said with a laugh.

"Back to freelance."

Gaten said he wants the final season to be "a good launchpad for growth" for the characters.

Gaten Matarazzo attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

"I'd love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they've endured over the past few years," he said.

Bringing the show to an end will be a difficult task because it has connected with many viewers, and there's always that risk that people will not be satisfied.

Matarazzo's co-star recently revealed in an interview with Discussing Film that Season 5 was the perfect time to wrap things up.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," Harbour said.

David Harbour attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn

"That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it."

"Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end."

Harbour continued, "But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up."

"It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well."

David Harbour speaks onstage during VIOLENT NIGHT presented by Universal Pictures during New York Comic Con

"I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

What are your thoughts on the series wrapping up?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Stranger Things Quotes

Dear Billy, I don't know if you can even hear this. Two years ago, I would have said, 'That's ridiculous, impossible.' "But that was before I found out about alternate dimensions and monsters, so... I'm just going to stop assuming that I know anything. So much has happened since you left. Your dad was a total mess. He and my mom started getting into fights. Bad fights. I don't think he could stand being here without you. So he left. And he didn't leave Mom much. She's taken an extra job, and we moved to that lovely trailer park off Kerley. Basically, ever since you left, everything's been... A total disaster. And the worst part is, I can't tell anyone why you're gone. I can't tell them that you saved El's life. That you saved my life. I play that moment back in my head all the time. And sometimes I imagine myself running to you, pulling you away. I imagine that if I had, that you would still be here. And everything would be... ( sobs ) ...everything would be right again. I imagine that we... That we could've become friends. Good friends, like... like a real brother and sister. And I know that's stupid. You hated me.I hated you. But I thought that maybe... Maybe we could try again. But that's not what happened. I just... I stood there and I watched. For a while, I tried to be happy. Normal. But I... I think that maybe a part of me died that day too. And I haven't told anyone this. I... I just can't. But I had to tell you. Before it's too late. If you can even hear this. I really hope that you can. I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry, Billy. Love, your shitty little sister, Max.

Max

Nancy: What the hell are you doing?
Mike: I'll pay you back!

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Photos

Stranger Things Stage Play
Stranger Things: The First Shadow Key Art
2022s Best New Characters Collage - Tulsa King
Rock On, Eddie - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Max Dies - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9
Peaceful Max - Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 9

Stranger Things Videos

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Reveals Surprising New Villain
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer Promises 'One Summer Can Change Everything'
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
Stranger Things Season 3 Gets Premiere Date - Watch Teaser
  1. Stranger Things
  2. Gaten Matarazzo Has a "Deep Fear" About Stranger Things Ending