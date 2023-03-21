Gaten Matarazzo Has a "Deep Fear" About Stranger Things Ending

When Stranger Things concludes after five seasons on Netflix, the stars will be free to take on new projects.

Gaten Matarazzo is the latest star to open up about the conclusion and has revealed that he's living in "deep fear" about it.

"It's interesting to constantly just be reminded how much people have resonated with it," Matarazzo said when asked about the imminent conclusion.

"I mean, it's something that's so important to all of us and has just been essential to the growth that I've had over all of my teenage years into my 20s," he added.

"It's the defining aspect of the past 10 years of my life, practically the past decade."

Filming has yet to begin, so there's probably a long wait in store for fans, and it means the cast has not yet said goodbye to the hit drama.

Fallon asked the actor whether it was "bittersweet" to say goodbye to the series.

"Of course it is," he responded, adding:

"There's kind of an excitement there because you always want to wrap it up and see how these characters are going to finally develop one last time, and how they're going to finish their journeys."

"But also there's like a deep fear," he elaborated.

"Not only has it been amazing, but it's been pretty great job security for a while," he said with a laugh.

"Back to freelance."

Gaten said he wants the final season to be "a good launchpad for growth" for the characters.

"I'd love to see these characters thrive and move on from the trauma they've endured over the past few years," he said.

Bringing the show to an end will be a difficult task because it has connected with many viewers, and there's always that risk that people will not be satisfied.

Matarazzo's co-star recently revealed in an interview with Discussing Film that Season 5 was the perfect time to wrap things up.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," Harbour said.

"That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it."

"Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end."

Harbour continued, "But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up."

"It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let the Duffer Brothers try different things as well."

"I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

What are your thoughts on the series wrapping up?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.