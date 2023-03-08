Grant Gustin Says Goodbye to The Flash as Filming Wraps

at .

The Flash has wrapped production after nine seasons.

Grant Gustin, who plays the titular superhero role in The CW drama, shared a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday," Gustin said atop the emotional statement.

Grant Gustin performs onstage during the 4th Annual Elsie Fest, Broadway's Outdoor Music Festival at Central Park

"Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"My family got to see my last shot as The Flash - that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey," he said before addressing the three photos he shared alongside the statement.

Scarlet Speedster - The Flash Season 6 Episode 15

"This first shot here is moments before my final set up(which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can image and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash."

"More than anything I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years."

"I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to @davidrapaport @ziking11 (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & @gberlanti for the opportunity of a lifetime - one I tried to never take for granted," he added.

"An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me."

"Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out."

"Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others lives forever."

"THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons," Gustin said.

"The show went through lots of changes but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future."

Barry Allen - The Flash Season 6 Episode 15

"Thank you to @chipeyt (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line," he concluded. 

"Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now. ⚡️❤️"

The CW announced in 2022 that the series would wrap up with its ninth season, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

The series finale is set to air Wednesday, May 24.

Power Couple - The Flash Season 6 Episode 12

Remember, you can watch The Flash online right here via TV Fanatic.

What are your thoughts on filming wrapping up?

Are you ready to say goodbye?

Hit the comments.

The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Flash Quotes

Cisco: How's it fit?
Barry: It's a little snug.
Cisco: Well, at least you'll be moving so fast no one will see you.

Can I keep the sweatshirt?

Barry

The Flash

The Flash Photos

Heading For a New Life - The Flash
Turning to Cecile - The Flash
Calling For Help - The Flash
Putting The Pieces Together - The Flash
Red Death Looms - The Flash
The Team Rallies - The Flash

The Flash Videos

The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
The Flash Season 6 Trailer Offers First Look at Sendhil Ramamurthy as New Villain!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
Elseworlds Trailer: Time for a Reality Check!
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
The Flash Promo: What Happened to Barry Allen?
  1. The Flash
  2. Grant Gustin Says Goodbye to The Flash as Filming Wraps