Grant Gustin Says Goodbye to The Flash as Filming Wraps

The Flash has wrapped production after nine seasons.

Grant Gustin, who plays the titular superhero role in The CW drama, shared a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I said goodbye to The Flash and my Flash family on Saturday," Gustin said atop the emotional statement.

"Very special day, with moments I will cherish for the rest of my life."

"My family got to see my last shot as The Flash - that's something I could've never imagined nearly 10 years ago when I started this journey," he said before addressing the three photos he shared alongside the statement.

"This first shot here is moments before my final set up(which was Flash running). I got a chance to thank the crew, who have worked longer hours than anyone can image and are the reason we were able to accomplish 184 episodes of The Flash."

"More than anything I'll miss chatting and laughing in between takes(and sometimes during takes) with so many of them. Regardless of how challenging this journey was at times, I know I laughed every single day at work for the last 9 + years."

"I made lots of mistakes and did a lot of growing up on this journey. Forever grateful to @davidrapaport @ziking11 (#DavidNutter) #GeoffJohns #PeterRoth & @gberlanti for the opportunity of a lifetime - one I tried to never take for granted," he added.

"An opportunity that I honestly didn't feel like I deserved at times. Thank you for believing in me."

"Thank you to the cast, old and new. Series regulars over the series and guest stars that popped in and out."

"Our guest stars are the unsung heroes of this show, that really made it special over the years. I made a lot of friends, and I'm sure many of us will be in each others lives forever."

"THANK YOU to the fans who remained passionate about our show through 9 seasons," Gustin said.

"The show went through lots of changes but so many people stuck with us through it all. I look forward to hopefully continuing to meet some of you out in the world in passing and maybe even at conventions in the future."

"Thank you to @chipeyt (#ToddHelbing) for taking the reins and guiding us and to #EricWallace for getting us across the finish line," he concluded.

"Honored to have had the chance to play this iconic character. I gave it absolutely everything I had. That's all for now. ⚡️❤️"

The CW announced in 2022 that the series would wrap up with its ninth season, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m.

The series finale is set to air Wednesday, May 24.

