Grey’s Anatomy Promo Sets Up Maggie’s Exit, but Will She Leave Seattle Alone?

Maggie Pierce's time in Seattle is coming to a close.

That much we've known for two weeks now, but there has been no indication about how Kelly McCreary's beloved Grey's Anatomy character would depart.

Until now.

Kelly McCreary poses during a photocall for the TV show "Grey's anatomy"

McCreary's final episode is slated to air Thursday, April 13, but next week's episode hints how Maggie's arc will end.

We hear in a new trailer for the episode that the Heart Center in Chicago is interested in Maggie.

Gossiping Sisters -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

Teddy tells Amelia the news.

"Why didn't you tell me about a job offer?" Amelia says to her sister.

We don't get any indication of whether Maggie accepts the job offer and, of course, whether Winston will accompany her.

"I already moved across the country for you once," He says in the clip.

Scrutinizing the Method - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 10

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know Maggie and Winston's relationship has been in tatters lately.

Their relationship was a whirlwind, so maybe getting married so soon wasn't the best idea.

Either way, the series will suffer a big loss with McCreary's departure.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," McCreary said in a statement to Deadline earlier this month. 

Gym Time - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 13

"It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy."

"I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support." 

The star added, "To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift."

"It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera."

Maggie Getting Her Groove Back - Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Episode 11

"Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey," the actress concluded.

"I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

Check out the trailer below for your first look at Maggie's final arc kicking into high gear.

Catch new episodes of Grey's Anatomy on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

