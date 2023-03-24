Grey's Anatomy Scores Season 20 Renewal: What's Changing?

Despite a recent wave of cast exits, Grey's Anatomy will continue on ABC into the 2023-24 TV season.

The network on Friday renewed Grey's Anatomy for an unprecedented Season 20.

As ABC's longest-running series, Grey's Anatomy has still commanded strong ratings, meaning that a renewal was inevitable.

Treating Natalia - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10

Typically with longer-running shows, renewals are more complicated due to cast salaries.

But Grey's Anatomy has said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo as a series regular, while Kelly McCreary will depart next month.

Bickering Husband - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 9

Also exiting is Krista Vernoff, who has served as showrunner on the series.

Executive producer Meg Marinis will take the reigns of the series.

Marinis has a long and storied history with the series, having written more than 25 episodes and served as an executive producer.

Undoubtedly, a renewal for the series has been made more attractive with the cast exits.

Giving Chiefly Advice -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 9

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 introduced a raft of new cast members as the series attempted to recapture its former glory.

Grey's Anatomy becomes the sole scripted series renewed for next season on ABC.

The network typically waits until May to hand out the bulk of renewals, but with a looming writers and directors strike, the network clearly wants to have some episodes banked in the event of a strike.

Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 is also expected to snag a renewal.

Amelia's New Trajectory - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1

The spinoff is pulling in stronger ratings than the mothership in the 8 p.m. slot.

Grey's Anatomy stars Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, and Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd.

The cast is rounded out by Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Chris Carmack as Link Lincoln, and Jake Borelli as Levi Schmitt.

Grey's Anatomy aired a widely-praised Roe vs. Wade-inspired episode of the series this week, which left the fate of Addison Montgomery up in the air.

Losing His Wife -tall - Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

