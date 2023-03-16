Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10 Review: Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves

It was simultaneously one of the season's funniest and most emotional hours.

We had another tragic loss on Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 10, but the hour was also full of absolutely hilarious moments and some progress for many characters.

It's still good vibes and that revamped classic quality.

It's hard not to feel bad for Link these days when he's still catching hell and having people wary of him after losing Tank. The second Teddy went to him for help, and he gave her that hilarious look, it was apparent that he and Owen together would make for a hard day.

The one patient who didn't want Owen working on him since he clearly had an issue and was up for review or Link since he felt Link killed Tank was hilarious.

They weren't the ideal pairing to have in the E.R. together. And most of their patients were challenging. They also had a guy reviewing them who had the personality of a wet dish towel.

Owen going rogue and making the best call to save his patient had the potential to backfire on him drastically. But it was nice to see him in that action again, showcasing how well he is in the trauma field and on the spot.

Lucas: So he has bone...

Owen is always at his best in that mode. And fortunately, it was enough to clear him, and now he's probably free to practice and run the department.

And thanks to Bailey playing marriage counselor, something she's doing with literally every couple in the franchise these days, Towen apologized to each other and made up.

Is it awful to say it's too little too late, and now I'm well past the point of caring anymore?

The best part about this development is that we'll likely avoid all the bickering scenes, and both of them can slide into their mentor roles more so that we don't have to witness the disaster that is their personal life.

If you bring that hyena home again tonight, I'm sleeping in my van. Mika

It seems Teddy and Owen are salvageable after all, but Winston and Maggie still aren't doing well, and there was a brief moment when it seemed like Winston sent Maggie divorce papers, and that's why she was all glum sitting on the bench.

They were able to keep things together professionally for Natalia's tragic case. But that was the extent of their communication, and instead, Maggie has been driving Amelia crazy as a roommate.

But the heart-to-heart they had at the end of the hour was sweet. They've always been the most supportive and loving to each other out of the three sisters, feeling the most like sisters.

It shouldn't have been a question of whether or not they'd still have that relationship after Mer's departure, but Maggie nonetheless felt insecure about that, and Amelia quickly reassured her that they're always good.

Just because Meredith has moved, nothing has changed between us. We are still there for each other. Amelia

It doesn't sound like Maggie will be leaving Amelia's apartment anytime soon.

But goodness, that case with Natalia was heartbreaking. The series isn't letting up this season by introducing us to these endearing patients and then killing them off in tragic ways, squeezing all of these feelings out of us in the process.

It would be awesome if they could kindly take a chill pill and ease up on the tragedies a smidge. It would start to feel incredibly bleak if they didn't do a decent enough job balancing out other aspects of this series.

Natalia's death was one of the most moving in a while. She didn't want her husband to know she only had hours to live.

I wanted to become a surgery because we heal people! Jules

It put Jules in such an awful position when she wanted to tell this loving man about his wife, but she couldn't do that without violating HIPAA.

But by the end of his conversation with Jules, he could piece things together on his own. And if we thought their divorce scene was tragically beautiful, that was trumped by the last moments he spent talking his wife through a trip they were supposed to take together until her final breath.

The case tested Jules in a way you would expect, leading to her having her first Richard Webber heart-to-heart, which didn't disappoint.

Jules is slowly shining, and she's becoming such a great doctor. It's lovely to see her growth. It was equally sweet that she could turn to the other interns by the end of the day to work through what happened.

When you have a case like Natalia's, one like that of the cancer sisters doesn't hit the same mark. It was sometimes funny with their antics, but it wasn't even the most amusing aspect of the hour, so it lacked a punch or was forgettable.

Blue and Lucas getting to work on the penis case together was a great one. It also gave us more time with those two on their own, so we could see the begrudging bromance between them evolve more.

And they're amusing together. Their inability to keep it together after seeing the images of Gerald's penis was hilarious. Blue had jokes on the ready, and it was hard to keep a straight face.

Yet as amusing as things were on their end, it was also gratifying to see Levi step into his own as a superior and remind them of the seriousness of the case and how this affected Gerald and his encouraging them to get the jokes off their chest and get to work, taking this as seriously and respectfully as it required.

Someone get that intern off my OR floor. Catherine

Blue passing out during the surgery was another hysterical moment, only more so when Lucas had to drag him across the room and out physically.

It was great to have Levi there for something like that because it was a solid way of distinguishing his growth as a doctor. He's no longer Glasses, the bumbling intern who made mistakes and lacked confidence.

Levi is in his best era right now, so he even asked Carlos out again. It's the start of something new, and I'm here for it.

It was a great successful surgery for Catherine, but you could tell it took a lot out of her. And it was such a heartbreaking moment when Webber approached her, and she finally told him the truth.

Blue: How does he pee?

Lucas: Sideways.

Simone and Lucas didn't have that much awkwardness between them despite how they left things, but Simone needed to get a grip.

She's already looking as if she regrets her terrible decision. Bless her heart; she's jealous of Lucas finding a distraction with that annoying Kara girl.

But she has no right to be annoyed after what she did. But you know what? It's totally fun to watch her squirm a bit and Lucas attempt to move on.

It hasn't affected things between them too negatively, and we know it's only a matter of time before they work things out.

