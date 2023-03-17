Grey's Anatomy Stunner: Kelly McCreary Departs After Nine Seasons As Maggie Pierce

Grey's Anatomy, as we know it, is over.

The veteran medical drama recently said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo as a series regular.

As it turns out, Pompeo's on-screen sister, Maggie Pierce, is also departing the sudsy ABC drama.

Deadline first reported the news, and we have confirmation when McCreary's final episode will hit the air.

April 13 will mark Maggie's goodbye, but there's a bit of good news:

McCreary will return at some point during Grey's Anatomy Season 19, much like Pompeo, who has already confirmed her intention to appear on the season finale.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family," McCreary said in a statement to Deadline.

"It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey's Anatomy."

"I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff, and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support."

The star added, "To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift."

"It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from, and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera."

"Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey," the actress concluded.

"I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

McCreary first appeared on the hit drama as Richard Weber's surprise daughter with the late Ellis Grey at the conclusion of Grey's Anatomy Season 10.

From then on, McCreary became a fan favorite, and Maggie immersed herself in some of the show's biggest storylines.

News of McCreary's exit comes as Grey's Anatomy is going through a revamp of sorts.

The series brought in several new series regulars to usher in a new era of interns.

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the series has largely focused on this new generation of characters, who may have been drafted in to keep the show going.

The series has suffered in the ratings this season, and for the first time ever, the show's future is not guaranteed.

What are your thoughts on Maggie's exit?

Are you surprised?

Hit the comments below.

Catch new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.

