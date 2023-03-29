Grown-ish to End With Season 6 at Freeform

Grown-ish is closing in on an end date at Freeform.

The basic cabler announced Wednesday that the previously announced sixth season will be the last for the Kenya Barris-created comedy.

The first half of Grown-ish Season 6 will premiere this summer, while the second half will be held for 2024.

"We've spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series, and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement," Barris said in a statement announcing the news.

"To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire Grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor."

"From the stories we've told to the talent we've fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we've accomplished and the -ish family I've been a part of."

The end of Grown-ish will bring the -ish franchise to a close -- for now.

The franchise started with ABC's black-ish, which was followed by grown-ish and, more recently, mixed-ish.

black-ish ended on its own terms, and so will grown-ish, but mixed-ish was canceled after two seasons.

It's hard to tell whether grown-ish will mark the end of the franchise or if another show will pop up down the line.

Beloved franchises tend to pop back up in Hollywood.

Grown-ish stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre "Junior" Johnson, Trevor Jackson as Aaron Jackson, Diggy Simmons as Doug Edwards, and Daniella Perkins as Kiela Hall.

Check out an announcement video below.

With Grown-ish concluding, Cruel Summer, Good Trouble, The Watchful Eye, and Single Drunk Female will be the sole ongoing series on the cable network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.