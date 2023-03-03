Isaiah Washington Announces Retirement, Unless You Fund His Next Movie

You can't say that Isaiah Washington doesn't know how to command attention.

The one-time Grey's Anatomy star took to social media this week with a striking message:

He's retiring from the entertainment industry.

Isaiah Washington attends the Apple TV+ Original Series "Shantaram" Premiere

A few days later, however?

The star said he will return to acting if fans help fund his next movie.

Isaiah Washington attends the premiere of Open Road's "Triple 9"

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today," Washington wrote the initial tweet on Tuesday.

"Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on T---ter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won," he elaborated.

"I'm no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a 'color construct' that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

As for the 59-year-old's plans after retiring in this initial post?

Actor Isaiah Washington

"I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism," he said.

"Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all," he added.

"I am truly grateful for your support over the years."

On Thursday, Washington followed up on the announcement after noticing the "incredible positive response."

Instead, the actor would return to screens ... if fans helped pay for his next project!

Isaiah Washington attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

Yes, really. As we said, he got the attention of fans everywhere.

"[It] became clear that I have been operating outside of the traditional Hollywood system successfully for the last 15 years," he wrote. 

"So, why stop now with over 5 million views and counting with my February 28, 2023 Twitter post?

"It seems that if I received just $1.00 from 5 million people, then I will have more than enough capital to continue to independently produce my own Bass Reeves movie project for a Fall 2023 shooting schedule in Arkansas and Oklahoma," he added.

Isaiah Washington attends the Global Green 2019 Pre-Oscar Gala at Four Seasons Hotel

"I mean why not give a try, right?"

"I'm a man of my word and as transparent as one can be in the entertainment industry and I know that I can deliver something even more valuable than my recent western called CORSICANA and I love that movie!"

"I'm asking for an initial 1 million dollars in support and my ultimate goal is 5 million," he continued.

"I have never asked for help or financial support like this in my life or career, but it appears that there are millions of people in America and the world that want to see more of me as the great American Hero Deputy U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves and I willing to continue the journey and the fight with your support."

Isaiah Washington attends the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium

Washington is best known for playing Preston Burke on Grey's Anatomy.

He was fired from the show in 2007 after using a homophobic slur against T.R. Knight.

The actor followed up those shows with The 100, Bull, and P-Valley.

What are your thoughts on the announcement?

