Kristen Doute In Talks To Return to Vanderpump Rules Amid Ex Tom Sandoval's Cheating Scandal

Kristen Doute's time on Vanderpump Rules may not be over after all.

People reported this week that the star who was fired following Vanderpump Rules Season 8 could return to film scenes as Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal plays out.

If you watch Vanderpump Rules online, you know that Kristen was in a relationship with Sandoval for six years.

Their relationship imploded after it was revealed that Kristen hooked up with co-star Jax Taylor.

Now, Kristen is best friends with Ariana Madix, who was said to be stunned this month when she learned that Sandoval had been cheating on her with co-star Raquel Leviss.

"Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," an insider told People.

"She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana."

The source claimed that Kristen had put the show behind her, but they did reveal that she's considering a comeback.

"It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show," the outlet teases.

"It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

The pair have become close friends despite Kristen and Ariana being enemies at the beginning of Vanderpump Rules.

Doute shared a video over the weekend of her kissing Ariana on the lips and cheeks, revealing she was with her former rival in her time of need.

"I stan Ariana. This is in real time," she said in the video.

"I love you so much," she added.

"I love you more than anything in the whole wide world, and I'll kill people for you."

The revelations surrounding the cheating scandal have been so wild that Bravo has confirmed that filming is back underway on additional episodes for Vanderpump Rules Season 10.

With the reunion set to film in two weeks, the aim is to get as much footage as possible to keep fans updated on the drama.

Andy Cohen promised that fans will watch this play out.

"First of all, when you watch the rest of the season of Vanderpump Rules with the overlay of knowing that Raquel and Sandoval — what's happened with them, and what was possibly happening then — it's really shocking," he said on the March 6 episode of his Sirius XM radio show.

"Even Wednesday night's episode, you're not going to believe it."

"Watching it with this overlay… there's a moment between Ariana and Raquel where you see where their friendship is, which is good, that you won't believe."

What are your thoughts on the potential return of Kristen?

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.

