La Brea Showrunner David Appelbaum Discusses Season 2 Cliffhangers & Season 3 Plans

Did you have even more questions after the La Brea Season 2 finale?

TV Fanatic chatted with La Brea showrunner David Appelbaum about La Brea's Season 2 finale cliffhangers, why so many people died during Season 2, and the plans for a shortened Season 3.

Check out the interview below:

Hi, David. So, that was a fantastic finale. Let's start with Eve. Can you tease where she ended up?

I don't want to say precisely because that will be one of the big mysteries of Season 3.

The journey to find her will be at the heart of Season 3. It could be anywhere, and I think that's one of the fun mysteries we saw at the end of Season 2 was that computer and Moore's portal going wild with numbers.

She could have gone anywhere from the time of dinosaurs to anywhere deep in the future. We will figure it out at some point, and it will be a fun reveal. That's one of the cool things she could have gone anywhere.

How much of season 3 will be devoted to finding her?

It's one of the central parts of it. Regarding the total number of episodes, that's one of the secrets of Season 3. When we're going to find her is something that we're keeping in our back pocket.

It is a show about a divided family trying to return to each other. Finding her and seeing if they can will be close to the minds of Gavin, Izzy, or Josh.

Absolutely. And speaking of Seasons 3, will it be the final season?

We have yet to find out. They haven't said officially one way or the other, so we're keeping it fluid. We're hoping for more but focused on running the best Season 3 possible and hopeful for additional seasons. There's been no official word that I've heard.

And will we get more episodes because you set up so many storylines in that finale?

Right now, it's six episodes, but there's a possibility for more episodes. We'll adapt the writing process if they want to add more episodes. It's another part of the fluid part of the process, so rolling with it at this point.

I hope we get more of it because there were so many new arcs in that finale. So, James revealed that Gavin has a sister. Have we met this character yet, or is it someone new?

We have not met this character yet. She'll be a new character we'll meet during Season 3.

Interesting. I can stop some of my speculations about whom I thought it was. I wondered if it was Kira since James said it was someone who cared about his work.

Interesting. That was a good guess.

Scott and the others met a young girl named Petra at the campsite. Her locket had the same emblem as Levi's tattoo. How are they connected?

Well, there is a military base down here in 10,000 BC, which Petra alluded to in 2014. Finding that military base will be one of the essential plot lines in season 3. We will learn that Petra and her mother came from that base.

They were staying there, and Levi was affiliated with that organization when he was back in modern Los Angeles. We'll learn more about that affiliation. Levi doesn't know Petra or her mother per se, but he has a tie to the organization behind this base.

Interesting. I liked how Scott connected to her. He seemed to be the only one that could get her to talk.

Scott is an interesting character in many ways, but he's a gentle guy, and that's why he could connect with her on an emotional level and show her that she could trust him. So, that was a fun new connection between characters that we were excited by, and we will carry over into Season 3.

I'm excited. I'd love to learn more about Scott. I like him. Veronica shared some unexpected news with Lucas. Are we about to see a baby born at the Clearing?

She's not going to have the baby right away. Season 3 picks up not too long after the events of season 2, so we won't see her give birth right away. They will still grapple with what it means to be parents and whether they're prepared to do that.

We're not going to be running toward having a baby. We're interested in many fascinating dramatic steps along the way before becoming parents, and at some point, the baby will arrive, but it won't be the first thing we see. We needed to see them grappling with their decisions first.

Yes, I very much liked Sam's pep talk to Lucas.

He's a dad, and he understands Lucas on a gut level and knows to give him the tough love approach that Lucas needed at that moment.

They've had some antagonism throughout the show, but at that moment, he gave Lucas what he needed to hear to get past the doubts he's having inside himself and come through for Veronica and everyone.

Many characters have died this season. Was there a reason to kill off so many this year, including Ella, whom everybody loved?

There are different reasons for different reasons. It's a dangerous world in 10,000 BC, and we want to keep the audience guessing. You don't know when the people that you care about will die. One of the exciting things about the show is that you never know when it's coming.

We had designed these arcs for each character, but we didn't envision it as a season of many deaths but as case-by-case stories. But I like the idea of this being a dangerous world; you never know what will happen next.

Yes, I'd agree. Most of the deaths have helped the characters, especially since many were connected to Gavin. I feel for him losing his parents, adapting, and finding out he has a sister somewhere.

The story of his family's connection to everything happening isn't over yet. He found out his parents had this connection to time travel, but we also learned that he has a sister, so the mystery behind who he is and his relationship to all this will continue to evolve.

But the story between his mother and his father, we had told the story that we wanted to, and it ended tragic but gave him the tools he needed to evolve emotionally and grow.

We're also excited about where the next steps of his story are going.

What do we have for Sam coming up?

Sam had an interesting story as we got to the back half of La Brea Season 2, where he revealed that he had been served divorce papers by his wife but had been denying that for the longest time.

He hoped to resolve things with his wife and reunite when he got home.

By the end of the season, he's decided that he's not going to try that anymore, and he's going to try to move on down here and see what else is in store for him.

There will be new emotional connections for him in 10,000 BC, both new friendships and potentially some romance for Sam.

Yes, I noticed a woman named Katherine flirted with him at the end.

Yes, that's true. There's not going to be a relationship with Katherine per se. She's more symbolic of what might be in store for Sam. She's more symbolic of what the future is for Sam.

There's a fresh start idea for Sam that we wanted. The question will be, is that possible in 10,000 BC in a dangerous world? So, we're going to see if someone can do that.

I can't wait to see that. He deserves happiness. I have enjoyed this season. We have come a long way.

It's been a long journey. I'm proud of the work that everyone has done on the series. I appreciate you watching.

It's been one of my favorites, and will La Brea be back in the file if it's starting to film soon?

There has yet to be an official schedule, but I understand it will return in the fall.

Thank you again, David, for chatting with us. La Season 3 should return in Fall 2023, and we'll keep you updated.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

