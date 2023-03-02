Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp Reunite at Hallmark With The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp will dance again.

The Hallmark channel favorites are reuniting for the upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie, The Dancing Detective: A Deady Tango.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the news.

The movie is filming on location in Malta, but a premiere date has yet to be determined.

"The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango follows Constance Bailey (Chabert), a no-nonsense detective who prefers to work alone," ET shares of the plot.

"When a high-profile CEO is murdered on the eve of his company's corporate event in Malta -- a high-stakes ballroom competition between senior executives -- Detective Bailey is sent undercover as one of the contestants."

"The only problem? She can't dance. To convincingly compete, she must team up with charismatic and free-spirited performer Sebastian Moore (Kemp)."

"But with a killer on the loose and a growing list of suspects, it's going to take more than a little fancy footwork to solve this case."

It sounds like another winning formula for Hallmark.

Chabert and Kemp previously co-starred in 2020's Christmas Waltz and 2019's Love, Romance & Chocolate.

"After the success of Christmas Waltz, viewers have been clamoring for another movie with this charismatic duo," said Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media, in a statement.

"When Will came to us with this fun spin on a whodunnit, we knew that it was the perfect opportunity to reunite him with Lacey."

Kemp and Chabert both signed multi-picture deals with Hallmark in 2022, so they're both in it for the long haul with Hallmark.

"I love making these movies," Chabert told TV Fanatic exclusively about working with Hallmark.

"I think it was 12 years ago I did my first one called Elevator Girl, and I had no idea that it would turn into what it has."

"I just completed the third Wedding Veil, which was officially my 35th movie for Hallmark," the Mean Girls alum shared.

"And I enjoy the different stories that I've been able to tell and be a part of. And I love that the movies are so hopeful."

"And I love hearing from the fans that the movies really mean something to their lives."

What are your thoughts on the pair reuniting for this new movie?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.