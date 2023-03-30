Magnum P.I. Exclusive Clip: Shammy Returns!

Shammy is returning to Magnum P.I.

For those new to Magnum this season, Shammy is Kenneth Shamberg, T.C.'s mechanic and co-pilot at Island Hoppers.

He entered the Magnum gang when Rick and T.C. befriended the fellow Iraq War veteran on Magnum P.I. Season 1 Episode 6.

The paralyzed Shammy was depressed and ready to die. The teammates took him surfing and gave him a reason to live – their friendship and a job working with T.C.

Shammy appeared on 22 episodes during Magnum's four CBS seasons. He consistently found clever ways to help out on cases.

But as other recurring characters were reintroduced after the series' move to NBC, Shammy hadn't returned – until now. It's excellent that Shammy wasn't a budgetary casualty of the network switch.

Shammy puts his detective skills back to work in this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode. In it, Shammy rolls into La Mariana, hoping to cash in a gift card he won at poker the night before for some breakfast.

However, he arrived before the kitchen was open. But when Kumu puts the gift card in the cash register, she notices it's been jimmied.

She follows a new wire that's been installed and discovers two valuable koa masks have been stolen.

While that may have been the motive for the burglary, Kumu and Shammy think there's more going on than that.

So, to mangle an idiom, the game is afoot as Shammy wheels into action.

A better question would be if the break-in had anything to do with the group hunting the former black ops teammates. Who else would have a reason to wire the bar?

Also on Sunday's episode, Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case while Higgins and T.C. head to Maui to help an eccentric billionaire find the owner of a pesky drone harassing him.

That's right. Viewers will get three mysteries for the price of one. And it's always more fun when the pairings get mixed and matched.

Shammy is a welcome re-addition to the cast. He's more versatile and not as one-note as other recurring characters such as Cade, Mahina, and Jin.

