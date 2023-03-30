Mayans M.C. Final Season Premiere Set at FX

The end of EZ's journey is in sight.

FX announced on Thursday that Mayans M.C. Season 5 will premiere on Wednesday, May 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

As always, episodes will be available the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season, with one new episode each following week.

The series will be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), president of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border," the logline teases.

"Once a golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ has now risen to lead his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the Santo Padre M.C. in a bloody war against their rival Sons of Anarchy."

"Defending the California territory and patch begins to claim lives within the club and causes strain between EZ and Angel — as one brother devotes himself to the club and the other to family."

"Felipe (Edward James Olmos) attempts to heal these fractured bonds for the future of the Reyes family," FX teases.

JR Bourne, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Gino Vento, Emily Tosta, and Vanessa Giselle also star in Mayans M.C.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. The series is executive produced by James and Sutter.

The series is produced by 20th Television and FX Productions.

News broke that the series would wrap up in January, leading to questions about whether fans are in for a conclusive ending.

Thankfully, J.D. Pardo quelled those fears on social media in response to fans, revealing that the decision to end the show was creative-driven.

Sometimes, shows naturally come to an end, and truthfully, many more shows should follow suit.

It's always best to go out when fans still want more.

Thankfully, Mayans M.C. has remained creatively strong throughout, and there will be many questions as we head into the final episodes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.