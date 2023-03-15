Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie Brings the Beloved OCD Detective Back to the Small Screen on Peacock

Oh my gosh!

Who had Mr. Monk returning to the small screen on their 2023 bingo card?

Today, Peacock has announced Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

For those who need a refresher, Adrian Monk is a brilliant detective who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder, and his psychological disorder costs him his position as a legendary homicide detective on the San Francisco Police Force.

Due to the tragic unsolved murder of his wife, Trudy, Monk has developed a heightened fear of germs, heights, crowds, and virtually everything else, which provides an unusual challenge to solving crimes … not to mention his day-to-day existence.

In the highly-rated series finale, Monk solved the biggest case of his career, cracking the mystery of who killed his beloved wife Trudy.

To say that Monk fans relished their time together with OCD detective is an understatement.

USA Network was known for its Blue Sky detective series, and Adrian Monk was one of its most cherished entities.

The best news is that those closest to Mr. Monk will also be on board. Stars Ted Levine (Captain Stottlemeyer), Traylor Howard (Natalie Teeger), Jason Gray-Stanford (Randall Disher), Melora Hardin (Trudy Monk), and Hector Elizondo (Dr. Neven Bell) will reunite with Shalhoub (also an executive producer).

The movie will also come from the original creative team, including creator, executive producer and writer Andy Breckman, executive producer David Hoberman, and executive producer/director Randy Zisk.

The studio behind the movie is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

In Mr. Monk's Last Case: A Monk Movie, Mr. Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding.

"When creator Andy Breckman came to us with a new Monk case set in present day, we immediately fell in love with this story all over again," said Michael Sluchan, EVP, Movies, Kids, Daytime, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"The movie has the heart and humor of the original series with a contemporary relevance, and we’re overjoyed to work with the original creative team, including Andy, David Hoberman, Randy Zisk, the unparalleled Tony Shalhoub, and our partners at UCP, for what is sure to be a must-see movie event for Peacock audiences."

"New and returning fans of Monk will love how this creative team was able to preserve all that we admire about Adrian Monk while bringing him into the present," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP.

"We can’t wait for Peacock viewers to experience this fresh, fun, and imaginative film."

Monk launched on USA in 2002 and ran for 125 episodes over eight seasons, with the series finale breaking ratings records as the most-watched cable drama at that time in 2009.

The series won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards, one Golden Globe Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Star and executive producer Tony Shalhoub (Monk, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) was Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for eight consecutive years (2003 to 2010) and won in 2003, 2005, and 2006.

Nearly 11 years after the series finale in May 2020, Peacock reunited series stars for The At-Home Variety Show, featuring Shalhoub and his co-stars Ted Levine, Traylor Howard, and Jason Gray-Stanford, showing how their characters were coping during the pandemic.

We're absolutely thrilled at this news.

How excited are you to solve another case with the intrepid Adrian Monk?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.