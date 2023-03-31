NBC Sets Summer Premiere Dates for America’s Got Talent and Dick Wolf’s LA Fire & Rescue, but Which Show Has Been Canceled?

NBC is the latest broadcast network to firm up its summer schedule.

Tuesdays will be going unscripted, with the premieres of America's Got Talent and Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which kicks off NBC's summer season with back-to-back premieres on Tuesday, May 30.

American Ninja Warrior debuts Monday, June 5.

The new docuseries LA Fire & Rescue will launch on Wednesday, June 21.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge "revs up to give passionate car lovers and superfans of Mattel's Hot Wheels® the opportunity of a lifetime – turning a nostalgic car from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams," according to the network's description.

"Hosted by car afficionado Rutledge Wood, each episode will invite two superfans into the Chrome Zone, where they will face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories and pop culture touchstones."

"Working alongside a team of automotive magicians known as "The Car Pool," the two superfans will create their designs in high-tech, decked-out garages."

"The winner of each episode will take home $25,000 and the chance to get into the finale where three lucky finalists will transform another car in hopes of winning a legendary prize – an additional $50,000 and the honor of having their design made into an official Hot Wheels die-cast car."

From the producers of NBC's hit drama Chicago Fire, comes LA Fire & Rescue, a new docuseries "offering unprecedented access to the inner workings of the Los Angeles County Fire Department," according to the description.

"Responsible for protecting the lives and property of four million residents living in 59 cities across Los Angeles County, the LACoFD's 2,300 square miles of service is unlike any other in the United States."

"From helicopter mountain rescues and lifeguard beach SOS, to fireboats, hazmat units and California's raging wildfires, the department does it all."

"The series documents real calls and real drama while giving faces to the passionate fire firefighters who risk their lives in the name of service."

"These real-life heroes and their compelling stories are told alongside the unpredictable dangers they face on the front lines of life and death."

Not returning to NBC this summer is Dancing With Myself, which Deadline reports is canceled after a single season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.