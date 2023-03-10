NCIS: Los Angeles Series Finale: CBS Drops Plot Details, Announces Retrospective Special

CBS is giving NCIS: Los Angeles a big send-off when the hit procedural wraps its run after 14 seasons in May.

The NCIS: Los Angeles two-part series finale will air Sunday, May 14 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday, May 21 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

"Wrapping up a series is always bittersweet. We were blessed to have 14 seasons together, so bringing it to a satisfying end was extremely challenging after so many years," said showrunner and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill.

"Fortunately, CBS was gracious enough to give us an extra episode in order to send off our characters in a way befitting their stories that hopefully the fans find both satisfying and hopeful."

Knowing the series got an extra episode is good news because wrapping up all of the big arcs at the center of the show cannot be an easy task.

The network has also ordered A Salute to NCIS: Los Angeles, an Entertainment Tonight special, set to premiere Sunday, May 21 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS.

As for what will go down in the two-part series finale, NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS dropped the following.

"When an ATF agent goes missing, the agency seeks help from the NCIS team to investigate stolen military-grade weapons and locate the agent," the network reveals.

"Also, Callen and Anna continue to plan their wedding, Rountree's sister interviews for medical school and Sam encourages his father to take part in the drug trial."

As for the second hour:

"The NCIS team continues the case with ATF and the stolen military-grade weapons."

"Also, Callen and Anna decide on an impromptu wedding."

Saying goodbye won't be easy, but the series has been a strong performer since its launch in 2009.

The decision to conclude the show was controversial, but knowing the series will end with a pre-planned finale is nice.

CBS announced the series would end earlier this year, shocking the legion of fans that have watched for over a decade.

The numbers remain strong.

