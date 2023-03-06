NCIS: Los Angeles Series Finale Expanded, but the Air Date Has Changed

Fans of NCIS: Los Angeles will have to wait a little longer for the series finale of the hit CBS series, but there's some good news.

According to Parade, the series-ender has been shifted to Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The good news is that it has been expanded to a two-hour event, which is far more exciting for a show ending after 14 seasons.

Saying goodbye will be difficult, but a proper ending has been crafted thanks to the show getting a heads up about NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 being the last season.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill opened up about the difficult task of ending the arcs for the characters.

He acknowledged a satisfying ending is tough "because there's so much expectation, and how do you live up to that?"

Gemmill said that the best foot forward was to focus on the characters one-by-one and examine how to put them in a happy place in their lives.

"And hopefully the fans will be happy with it. I think the last scene is really fun and hopeful."

If you watch NCIS: Los Angeles online, you know one of the biggest questions has been about where the show will end Hetty's (Linda Hunt) arc.

Asked whether the team would have to rescue her before the series was over.

"We don't get to that point, but it's put in motion. Let's put it that way," Gemmill tells the outlet.

"We are going to have steps taken to resolve Hetty's storyline in a way that I hope leaves fans feeling excited."

CBS announced NCIS: Los Angeles would conclude this year in January.

"For 14 seasons, NCIS: Los Angeles has been a stalwart of our lineup with characters who were a joy to watch," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement at the time.

"It's no surprise this show succeeded as a global franchise. From Day 1, the cast, producers and crew were amazing Network/Studios partners, and their teamwork, talent and spirit vividly came through on the screen."

"We are so grateful for the collaboration and remarkable run of these treasured members of our CBS family, and plan to give them the big sendoff they and their fans deserve."

Catch new episodes of NCIS: LA Sundays at 10 p.m. on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.