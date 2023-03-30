Netflix Orders Scott Pilgrim Anime Series With Original Cast

Are you ready for more Scott Pilgrim adventures?

Netflix on Thursday handed out a series order for an all-new anime series based on Scott Pilgrim.

Bryan Lee O'Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers/writers/showrunners on the project.

The original film's director, co-writer, and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer.

Award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

The cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.

Satya Bhabha plays Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, and Brie Larson plays Envy Adams.

Additional cast includes Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

"We're getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman, and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright," said Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

"And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure."

"We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

Executive Producer Edgar Wright added, "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim."

"Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project."

"Until now... Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it."

"I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

"It's official: we've been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU," said executive producer Eunyoung Choi.

"Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true."

"Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement - this is going to be epic!"

