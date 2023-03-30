Netflix Orders Scott Pilgrim Anime Series With Original Cast

at .

Are you ready for more Scott Pilgrim adventures?

Netflix on Thursday handed out a series order for an all-new anime series based on Scott Pilgrim.

Bryan Lee O'Malley, the author and artist of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series, and BenDavid Grabinski (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Happily) serve as executive producers/writers/showrunners on the project.

Jason Schwartzman, Michael Cera, Edgar Wright and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

The original film's director, co-writer, and producer Edgar Wright serves as executive producer.

Award-winning animation house Science SARU serves as animation studio with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora.

Michael Cera attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall

The cast includes Michael Cera as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers.

Satya Bhabha plays Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey  Pilgrim, and Brie Larson plays Envy Adams.

Additional cast includes Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau.

"We're getting the band back together! Cera and Winstead, Bhabha, Culkin, Evans, Kendrick, Larson, Pill, Plaza, Routh, Schwartzman, Simmons, Webber, Whitman, and Wong. A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright," said Bryan Lee O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead attends the "Raymond & Ray" Premiere

"And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn't ask for a better team for this adventure."

"We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

Executive Producer Edgar Wright added, "One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim."

"Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&A's, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project."

Alison Pill attends the "All My Puny Sorrows" Premiere

"Until now... Original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn't just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it."

"I'm more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat."

"It's official: we've been obsessed with Scott Pilgrim! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU," said executive producer Eunyoung Choi.

"Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true."

FOX Cheat Sheet: Is the Resident in Trouble?
Start Gallery

"Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement - this is going to be epic!"

What are your thoughts on the original cast joining forces for an anime series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch February 25, 2023
What to Watch February 18, 2023
What to Watch February 11, 2023
What to Watch February 4, 2023
What to Watch January 28, 2023
Accused, Teen Wolf The Movie, Shrinking

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Netflix Orders Scott Pilgrim Anime Series With Original Cast