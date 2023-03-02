Next Level Chef Exclusive Sneak Peek: "The Presentation Is a Little Bit Embarrassing"

Next Level Chef is an exhilarating cooking show that dispatches the theatrics for a full hour of cooking competition.

Competitors range from home chefs to social media chefs to restaurateurs, pitting them against each other in a battle for everything from the best ingredients to the best kitchen.

But it all comes down to the food.

We all know cooking can be relaxing and rewarding.

Cooking with Chefs Gordon Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Nyesha Arrington is an honor.

But grabbing ingredients from a moving platform, performing under pressure, and getting your finished plate back onto a moving platform isn't easy.

It's even harder when you're in the basement kitchen, which robs you of the best ingredients and cookery, and, let's face it, your dignity.

Each week chefs must bring their A-game, and sometimes your success comes down to your confidence and winning attitude.

On Next Level Chef Season 2 Episode 3, more than one chef got so flustered they forgot to grab bread -- for a sandwich challenge!

Look, I don't envy any of these qualified chefs, but don't forget the foundation!

One of those contestants went home.

This week, the chefs are challenged to make a dish from the most popular cuisine across the United States.

They will have 45 minutes to create a next-level Chinese-inspired dish.

In this TV Fanatic exclusive clip, Chef Ramsay is not impressed with the cod cheek and tofu fried rice with XO sauce.

When Chef Ramsay calls your dish embarrassing, your confidence will take a hit, but the person whose dish is on the line has already won immunity from one challenge, which is new for Next Level Chef Season 2.

Take a look:

Will Matt need to use the Next Level Immunity Pin to save his place in the competition?

We kind of hope so because we have yet to see what having that pin means to the competition overall. Sorry, Matt, but we hope your sugary sweet weird-tasting dish opens up that new level of Next Level Chef!

Which team will take the top kitchen, and who will be eliminated in the all-new “Rice Guys Finish Last” episode?

Watch Next Level Chef tonight at 8/7c only on FOX and Friday on Hulu.

